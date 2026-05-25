VOTE: Better Foo Fighters Album – ‘Foo Fighters’ vs. ‘Your Favorite Toy’

This week in the Loudwire Nights' Chuck's Fight Club battle, we're pitting the Foo Fighters first vs. their most recent album. That's right, the self-titled album that started it all over 30 years ago is going up against the band's latest banger, Your Favorite Toy.

On one side, you have the Foo Fighters debut that came about as a group of demos that Dave Grohl had been working on in the aftermath of the dissolution of Nirvana. Using the name Foo Fighters to disguise his involvement, he gave us what have how become Foo staples in "This Is a Call," "I'll Stick Around," "Big Me" and "For All the Cows" among others.

On the other side of this battle is the new 2026 release, Your Favorite Toy, from Foo Fighters. This one is representative of what the Foo Fighters have become, with Grohl flanked by bassist Nate Mendel, guitarists Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett, keyboardist Rami Jaffe and the latest addition, new drummer Ilan Rubin. Your Favorite Toy is going strong with the title track, "Asking for a Friend," "Caught in the Echo" and the most recent single "Of All People."

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both styles on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked style will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

READ MORE: Dave Grohl Reveals His Most 'Cringiest' Foo Fighters Lyric

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

Below, see which Foo Fighters album made Loudwire's Best 25 Rock Albums of 2000-2024.