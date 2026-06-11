Even with their busy music careers taking up a good portion of their lives, these 21 rock and metal dads have still found time to share their insight about what it's like to be a parent.

For some, becoming a dad for the first time turned into a signal to reassess how they approached their lives.

Korn's Jonathan Davis was in his 20s when his first child was born. He has spoken during interviews about how that experience made him adjust his priorities. "It totally switched me from loving my band to 'I need to do music because I'm responsible for this little human," Davis said in a 2022 conversation with Evanescence's Amy Lee for Interview.

The same goes for Gavin Rossdale of Bush, who said having kids only made him want to work harder.

"I'm really focused and present and just trying to build something worthwhile {that I can} share with my family and so I'm always working," he told People.

READ MORE: 29 Bands That Are 'Dad Rock' Now (And There's Nothing You Can Do About It)

Then, there's Ozzy Osbourne. Across 52 episodes of The Osbournes, Ozzy's parenting philosophies and techniques were on display for the world to see. And while some of the scenes surely induced laughter, he often had a point when talking about his kids.

"When I was Jack's age, I was drinking booze, taking drugs, taking speed...and I bit several creatures' heads off,'" he reminds viewers in the first season of the show.

From insight into how Ozzy viewed his youth once he became a parent to Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses making friends with parents dropping off their kindergarteners, here are 21 rock and metal dads and what they have said about parenting.

21 Rock + Metal Dads And What They've Said About Being A Parent They say being in a band is like family, but it's no match for becoming a parent. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll