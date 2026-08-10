There Are Only Four Songs Guns N’ Roses Haven’t Played Live

There are only four songs Guns N' Roses have never played live in concert.

Though GN'R have a rather short discography compared to other rock 'n' roll bands of the same caliber, they still manage to play pretty lengthy shows, averaging about three hours a night ever since reuniting back in 2016.

The key to the longevity of their concerts is the simple fact that they play a lot of songs. The average setlist they've played in 2026 thus far consists of 28 songs, which is eight more songs than they played on average in 1993 when they were supporting the Use Your Illusion albums... and were 30 years younger.

Guns have actually played the majority of the songs in their catalog live at least once. Out of Appetite for Destruction, GN'R Lies, Use Your Illusion I and II and Chinese Democracy, there are only four original songs that they've recorded and released but haven't played during a concert before.

To come up with this number, we plugged all of Guns N' Roses' songs into Setlist.fm's Tour Statistics and checked whether they'd all been played. We didn't include songs from The Spaghetti Incident? for this list because it's a covers album, but they've actually performed about half of the songs from that album live over the years as well.

During our search, we found that "Welcome to the Jungle" is their most-played song ever. The majority of their 10 most-played songs are from Appetite for Destruction, with the exception of "Knockin' on Heaven's Door," "Live and Let Die," "November Rain" and "You Could Be Mine."

Over the last five years, the rockers dropped six "new" songs, which were Chinese Democracy outtakes reworked with Duff McKagan and Slash. All six tracks — "Absurd," "Hard Skool," "Perhaps," "The General," "Nothin'" and "Atlas" have been played since their release.

Scroll below to see the four songs Guns N' Roses have never played live — and see where they're playing next (and ticket information) on their website.

These Are the 4 Songs Guns N' Roses Have Never Played Live

See a list of every song Guns have played since reuniting in 2016, including covers, in the gallery below.