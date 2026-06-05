Here are the nine biggest rock and metal stars from Indiana.

This may seem like a pretty random list but did you ever realize how many big rock and metal musicians are from there? Most of them aren't even from big cities but from smaller towns with low populations, such as Seymour and Monticello.

Yet somehow, they each found their way to stardom.

Indiana is ranked No. 17 by population in the U.S. and is home to about 7 million people in 2026, as per the World Population Review. While it's not ranked quite as low as Arkansas (No. 33) or Wyoming (No. 50), it's still a far cry from California, which is ranked No. 1 with a population of over 39 million.

A handful of the musicians on this list made their way across the country to Los Angeles and happened to get lucky. Not every big American band was formed in the City of Angels though. New York, Illinois, Texas, Washington and even New Jersey were the birthplace of many of rock's household names.

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We listed out nine rockers that are originally from Indiana below, where they were born and raised and the average population of their birthplace in 2026 (so those numbers have likely changed from the period these musicians were born in). You'll learn about how they made their way from the Midwest into the bands they became associated with, too.

Funny enough, three total members of Guns N' Roses are from Indiana and they helped jumpstart the career of another singer from the same region when they had him do guest vocals on some of their songs.

Check out the biggest rockers from Indiana in the gallery below.

The 9 Biggest Rock + Metal Stars From Indiana Did you ever realize how many big rock and metal stars were born in Indiana? Here are nine of them and a bit about their origins. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

A few of the artists on this list used stage names. Check out the real names of over 50 rock and metal icons in the gallery below.