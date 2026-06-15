6 Big Things That Happened at the 2026 Download Festival

The 2026 edition of the Download Festival is complete and we've got a recap of six big things that people were talking about after the final notes rang out on the weekend.

Most of the attention was focused on the headlining performances as Limp Bizkit, Guns N' Roses and Linkin Park were tasked with delivering day-closing sets that would leave fans wanting to come back for more. And for the most part, the three headliners succeeded.

But this weekend also saw the crowds become a bit too unruly for Architects, causing a disruption in their performance. And guitar great Tom Morello used the stage as a platform to rally between wrong and right. Check out some of the buzzier Download 2026 moments below.

1. Linkin Park Make Download History

Congrats are in order for Linkin Park as they made Download Festival history with Emily Armstrong becoming the first frontwoman to ever headline at the long running heavy music festival. To mark the special occasion, Linkin Park's co-vocalist Mike Shinoda called upon the crowd for a little assistance, urging the guys to take a step back and allow for an all-woman mosh pit as Armstrong belted out the From Zero favorite "Two Faced" as shared in video posted by X user @EmptinessChaos.

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In total, the band played 23 songs broken up into four "acts" for their weekend-closing performance. It was a celebratory spirit that seemed to resonate throughout, whether it be the pre-performance airing of the Unshatter Linkin Park movie trailer or the powerful final act that featured "Papercut," "In the End" and "Faint."

See fan-captured video from the band's performance below.

Linkin Park, "The Emptiness Machine" (Download Festival 2026)

Linkin Park, "Lying From You" (Download Festival 2026)

2. Couple Gets Engaged During All-American Rejects

A young couple got engaged at Download after having met there the previous year. The All-American Rejects’ Tyson Ritter provided the assist, reading a message and dedication to “Sarah” from the mic that included the proposal.

The audience cheered on while Ritter joked that he’d be looking for the couple in their tent after the show.

3. Limp Bizkit's Honorary Tributes + Bringing Up 'New' Star

Limp Bizkit are back and you need no further proof that the massively hyped crowd that rocked the Apex Stage area at Castle Donington during the band's Friday (June 12) headlining performance.

The 16-song set began with a visual tribute to late bassist Sam Rivers and recently deceased driver Dougie Miller. "If any of you out there have ever lost someone you loved, this song is dedicated to them," Fred Durst said as the band teased "Break Stuff" before properly opening their set with a cover of Ministry's "Thieves." Video was shared YouTube user Big Lee on Tour.

The set was also notable for the inclusion of special guest Lauren Sanderson, who recently teamed up with singer Fred Durst on her track "Cum Say Sum." In this case, Sanderson guested on the song "Hot Dog."

Some may have bristled a bit when Durst introduced Sanderson as "a new artist" after her decade in music, but she later shut down those calling out the Limp Bizkit singer on social media. She shared on Instagram, "This is just a friendly reminder to all the creatives out there, if someone hasn't discovered you yet, which is the majority of the world, for the majority of people, you are new. I am a new artist to Fred. I am a new artist to the 95 fucking thousand people in that crowd who knew every single Limp Bizkit lyric."

Durst brought up four girls from the crowd to sing "Full Nelson" with him while other hits and cover staples filled up the set, which was closed out with a full rendition of "Break Stuff."

Limp Bizkit Pay Tribute to Sam Rivers and Dougie Miller, Perform "Break Stuff" at Download 2026

Lauren Sanderson Guests With Limp Bizkit on "Hot Dog" at Download 2026

4. Guns N' Roses Called Out Over Uneven Performance

While Linkin Park and Limp Bizkit generally drew praise for their headlining sets at Download, Guns N' Roses took a few lumps in the press for their Saturday (June 13) headline appearance on the Apex Stage.

The group has been playing epic performances for some time now, but their 27-song setlst came off a little uneven and didn't seem to generate as much positive fervor as the other headliners.

The Guardian called out Axl Rose's lack of interaction with the crowd and noted, "His bandmates’ playing is spotless but lifeless," while Classic Rock magazine noted, "Here in 2026, their live shows are a patience-testing exercise. Though pointing out such highs as their take on Velvet Revolver's "Slither" and "Rocket Queen," they add that the show at times felt like "a slog" before concluding, "Tonight's highs were still sky high, but this was far from a classic Guns N’ Roses show. Less would definitely have been more."

That said, several performances were greeted warmly, including their takes on "Welcome to the Jungle" and "Estranged," which video shared by YouTube user 97reayj below.

Guns N' Roses, "Welcome to the Jungle" (Download 2026)

Guns N' Roses, "Estranged" (Download 2026)

Guns N' Roses, "It's So Easy" (Download 2026)

5. Architects Run Into Crowd Issues During Chaotic Performance

Architects are known for their explosive performances, but that energy was diffused by repeated problems during their set. Trouble started brewing about six songs in when there was a song stoppage during "Blackhole," with Sam Carter having to restart the song multiple times due to security issues. Those issues remained through the seventh song, "Impermanence," which also had its own stop and restart before things finally settled down.

“I'm either playing or I'm not," Carter exclaimed in the midst of the disruption, speaking to some of the mixed messaging he was getting about the crowd issues. But despite the disruption, Architects powered through a 16-song set that featured such standouts as "Elegy," "Everything Ends" and the show closing "Animals" as well as a guest collab from LNDMVRKS on "Brain Dead."

Architects, "Elegy" (Download 2026)

Architects, "Blackhole" (Download 2026)

6. Tom Morello Uses Download Set to Call Out Far Right Activist

While the music did a lot of the talking during Tom Morello's set at Download this weekend, the guitarist did have one distinctive and pointed message written on the back of his guitar: "Fuck Tommy Robinson." As Morello displayed it for the cameras relaying video footage to bookending video screens, the crowd eventually began to chant the message.

Tommy Robinson is a far-right anti-Islam activist who has been causing a stir in the U.K. recently. According to a BBC report, Robinson wast stopped at Heathrow Airport under counter terrorism laws and had his phones seized on Saturday evening before being released. Robinson has been a key figure allegedly linked to the organizations of demonstrations that turned violent in Northern Ireland.

Morello's eight-song set was heavy on the political front, including his recently released song "Adjourn It," a wealth of Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave material and a show-closing performance of John Lennon's "Power to the People."

Tom Morello Plays a Rage Against the Machine Medley at Download 2026

See other rock + metal festivals and cruises taking place in 2026 below.