When you think of Guns N' Roses, you likely think of Appetite for Destruction, debauchery, Axl Rose throwing fits onstage in stadiums and a very long road to the making of Chinese Democracy.

However, we're just here to talk about the debauchery.

There were quite a few characters involved in the formation of the band during its early years, but the Appetite lineup of Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, Izzy Stradlin and Steven Adler was solidified in 1985. They played up and down the Sunset Strip, lived on the streets, partied, did a lot of drugs and took advantage of a lot of people... The perils of rock 'n' roll decadence, as Rose would later sing at the beginning of Use Your Illusion II's "Pretty Tied Up."

You probably know all about the St. Louis riot in 1991, the firing of Adler and the departure of Stradlin, the expensive music videos and much of the drama, but we wanted to take it back and honor the release of Appetite for Destruction by retelling some of their craziest moments that happened before it came out. These were the years they were living together and spending all of their time together. These were the years they had nothing but each other, before the planes and the stadiums came into play.

These are the wildest Guns N' Roses stories.

Guns N' Roses' Wildest Pre-'Appetite for Destruction' Stories The tales of the most dangerous band in the world.