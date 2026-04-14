Not all chart-toppers are equal and in this feature we're bringing you the longest-running Mainstream Rock No. 1s of each year of the 2000s.

It was a golden era for rock radio with the dominance of nu-metal carrying over into the new decade and delivering a wealth of hits that had staying power.

A wealth of new bands got their start right around the beginning of the decade and you can see their popularity blossom and turn into a full-fledged domination of the rock radio airwaves.

It is interesting to see that Three Days Grace and Shinedown, who have been battling for the most No. 1s on the Mainstream Rock chart, actually weren't the biggest rock radio bands of the 2000s, though they most certainly left their mark.

It was a decade in which acts such as Nickelback, 3 Doors Down, Staind and Puddle of Mudd all spent a fair share of time at No. 1. Linkin Park, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Green Day also saw multi-chart success finding appreciation on the Alternative Airplay chart as well as on the Mainstream Rock chart.

READ MORE: The Best Albums by 11 Legendary 2000s Rock Bands

So let's dig in and take a look at the longest running No. 1 mainstream rock songs of each year and for those that are interested, we also make sure to note every single Mainstream Rock No. 1 from throughout the decade. See what songs did what on the Mainstream Rock chart in the 2000s below.

The Longest-Running Mainstream Rock Chart No. 1 of Each Year of the 2000s Radio programmers and listeners loved these songs a lot during their runs at No. 1. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

Now take a look at the "Big 4" Bands of 2000s Rock.