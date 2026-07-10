Shinedown bassist Eric Bass is stepping away from the band's upcoming tour. He explained the reasoning in a new video on social media and also revealed his replacement for the dates he'll miss.

The North American leg of the rockers' tour is set to kick off tomorrow (July 11) in Mount Pleasant, Michigan and wrap up in early September. Bass said in the video that he'll miss the beginning of the tour but didn't specify how long he'll be away for.

"I don't know any other way to do this other than to just do it off the cuff, none of this is prepared. But I have an announcement to make: I'm not going to be joining the band on the beginning of this tour that starts in a few days," he said.

"I had a pretty serious mental health crash, I guess you could say, a few weeks ago and I don't really feel it's the wise thing for me to do to go out on tour right now. I debated whether to make this announcement at all and just not be there and show back up when it's time, but mental health being such a thing that I have championed and the band has championed that it would be not the best look to maybe seem like I'm ashamed of it."

The rocker shared that he's been going through a treatment for his situation called Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) at The Medical University of South Carolina, which is a form of stimulation treatment mainly used to help with major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) [via Mayo Clinic]. Bass is also undergoing talk therapy and said that he's been feeling much better so far.

Who Will Replace Eric Bass on Shinedown's Tour?

According to Bass, Josh Sturm of the band Kairos (and Lacey Sturm's husband) and Zack Mack will fill in for him during the shows he will miss.

"I don't have a timeline for that right now. Hopefully it will be sooner rather than later," Bass added. "I'm very blessed to be able to take a break like this, I know a lot of people can't."

The musician encouraged business owners to look out for their employees' mental health and give them time to step away from work if they need it. He further encouraged individuals to reach out and ask for help if they needed it, as this is the first time in his life that he's ever sought help from someone for himself.

READ MORE: Shinedown's Brent Smith Explains Why He Prefers Nomad Lifestyle

"It's not an easy thing to do, to ask for help. But it has to be done."

See the full video below. We wish Bass the best with his treatment.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, help is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) or send a text message to 1-800-487-4889.

See what other bands are touring the rest of 2026 in our tour guide below.