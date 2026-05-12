Several big rock bands from different eras performed during the Season 24 finale of American Idol on Monday.

The three-hour episode featured performances from a handful of artists, several of which were rock bands. Motley Crue took the stage with country superstar Carrie Underwood (who won Idol's fourth season and is now a judge on the show) for a mash-up of their 1985 power ballad "Home Sweet Home" and 1989 hit "Kickstart My Heart."

Shinedown also performed during the finale with one of the season's earlier contestants, Philmon Lee, for a duet on "Searchlight" and "Second Chance." Lee sang Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Simple Man" during one of the rounds this season, and Underwood praised him for singing some of the notes the way Brent Smith sings in Shinedown's version.

"We hear it too, @carrieunderwood! Thank you for bringing this to our attention," Shinedown wrote in a social media post showing Lee's performance.

Underwood has publicly expressed her admiration for Shinedown and numerous other rock bands both on the show and on social media. Remember when she sang two nu-metal songs with one of the contestants from the show's previous season last year?

READ MORE: 11 Best Covers of Big '80s Songs by '90s Rock + Metal Bands

See videos of Motley Crue and Shinedown during last night's American Idol finale, as well as a performance by Gin Blossoms and Blues Traveler, below.

Hannah Harper, a 25-year-old country singer, was announced as American Idol's Season 24 winner. She's the first female country vocalist to win the competition since Underwood won in 2005.

Motley Crue + Carrie Underwood, 'Home Sweet Home' + 'Kickstart My Heart' ('American Idol' Finale)

Shinedown + Philmon Lee, 'Searchlight' + 'Second Chance' ('American Idol' Finale)

Gin Blossoms, Blues Traveler, Jake Thistle + Jesse Findling, 'Hey Jealousy' + 'Hook' ('American Idol' Finale)

See the best rock song of each year since 1970 in the gallery below.