Here are the best songs on every album in Mötley Crüe's discography.

From the first moment that the world heard Too Fast For Love in 1981, Mötley Crüe got their reputation for being the world's most notorious rock band. Few bands at the time embodied the excess and attitude of rock 'n' roll like Mötley Crüe did, and over the decades, they evolved from being just another faceless band parading the Sunset Strip to being one of glam metal's most successful acts; selling millions of records, selling out stadiums, and writing some of the genre's most iconic songs.

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With a discography that spans from massive hits that graced TV screens on MTV to a plethora of underrated deep cuts that truly never got the time of day they deserved, choosing the best song from every one of Crüe's efforts was no easy task. Like every band, Mötley Crüe underwent a variety of line-up changes, experimental genre shifts, and after it was all done... getting back to their roots.

While every era and album has songs that are worth revisiting, some just simply stand above the rest.

Let's dive into the best song from all nine of Mötley Crüe's studio albums.

The Best Song on Every Motley Crue Album Hailing from Los Angeles, the world's most notorious rock band have released nine total studio albums over the last 45 years... here's the best song from each one. Gallery Credit: Sydney Taylor

At one point, everyone was cashing in on hair metal. Even non-hair bands made a hair metal record! Here's 10 of them: