Tommy Lee says Sharon Osbourne became fed up with Mötley Crüe's hard-partying ways when the band joined Ozzy on the Bark at the Moon Tour in 1984.

The Crue drummer dished on what happened backstage during a recent appearance on the Zach Sang Show,

Sharon Osbourne Was 'Called Out' to Join Tour

Motley Crüe joined Ozzy for the North American leg of the tour, which started in Europe in 1983. Sharon Osbourne was also on the road with the tour as Ozzy's manager.

"Put it this way, Sharon was not happy with us," Lee said,

He described the situation as one in which Sharon would be "called out" to join the tour because of issues on the road.

"The Motley guys are bringing shitloads of girls backstage after the show and there's all these girls running around back here and it's a fucking party everywhere. And Sharon's like 'nope.' She would fly out immediately."

Lee alleges that Sharon wasn't always there to reprimand Ozzy either. He claims that she became frustrated with Mötley Crüe and would let them know about it.

"She took all of our after-show passes from us. We were no longer allowed to have any guests backstage. She cut us off," he recalled.

How Mötley Crüe Retaliated Against Sharon Osbourne

Mötley Crüe sought revenge for Sharon taking their backstage passes. That's when they sought to have custom shirts made to voice their displeasure.

"We made special shirts that was like a smiley face with a bullet hole in it and it said the 'no fun tour,' cuz she came out and just literally shut it down," Lee said on the show.

Looking back, Lee admitted that Sharon may have been in the right for trying to curb the party atmosphere of the tour.

"It was bad for Ozzy to be around," he admitted.

WATCH: Tommy Lee on The Zach Sang Show

Bark at the Moon Tour Notable for Other Debaucherous Moments

The Bark at the Moon Tour has long been remembered for what happened offstage just as much as the music being played onstage every night.

The most written-about incident involved Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx and Ozzy in a dress facing off in a series of wild stunts after running out of cocaine. It ended with Ozzy snorting ants and licking his own urine.

Sixx recalled the incident in the 2001 Mötley Crüe memoir, The Dirt.

"And as I thought, 'No, he wouldn't,' he did. He put the straw to his nose and, with his bare white ass peeking out from under the dress like a sliced honeydew, sent the entire line of ants tickling up his nose with a single, monstrous snort."

That was followed by Ozzy urinating on the ground before licking up the puddle.

Keep scrolling to see photos of throwback photos of Ozzy and Mötley Crüe together in the 1980s.