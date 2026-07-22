Here's what 17 rockers had to say about meeting Ozzy Osbourne for the first time.

A lot of people have strong memories of their "first" experiences with major life milestones: their first concert, their first crush, their first car, their first real job. For many of the greatest rock stars, their "firsts" typically look more like: the first time they heard their favorite artist, the first album they ever bought, their first instrument and their first time performing to an audience.

The lucky ones also had a first time meeting Ozzy Osbourne.

It's not every day that you get to meet rock 'n' roll royalty. Even as a music journalist, I certainly never thought I'd get to have a conversation with the one and only Prince of Darkness. I never met him in person, but I got to catch up with him and Billy Morrison in 2024 when they were promoting a new podcast. It was a wholesome conversation and an incredibly surreal moment for me.

But for the countless musicians that Ozzy and Black Sabbath inspired to pick up an instrument, meeting him was likely one of their top most meaningful life experiences. So we went through interviews, podcast episodes and even documentaries to hear about the first time some of the biggest rock and metal stars met Ozzy so that we could share their stories with fans.

We included a wide array of musicians, from Ozzy's own bandmates in Black Sabbath and his solo groups to younger rockers who simply worshipped him.

READ MORE: 10 Simple Ways to Honor Ozzy Osbourne in Your Everyday Life

Keep scrolling to learn about their first time meeting Ozzy. He'd want us to remember him and smile today and these stories will help you do so.

What 17 Rockers Have Said About Meeting Ozzy Osbourne for the First Time Some of the biggest rock and metal musicians share their experiences meeting Ozzy Osbourne for the first time, what he was like and more. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

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See our ranking of all of Sabbath's Ozzy-era songs in the gallery below.