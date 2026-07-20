VOTE: Better Classic Metal Album – Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Diary of a Madman’ vs. Black Sabbath’s ‘Paranoid’

This week's Chuck's Fight Club on the Loudwire Nights radio show pits two Ozzy Osbourne classics against each other. Apparently the Prince of Darkness never heard of the sophomore slump as he delivered two gems with Black Sabbath's Paranoid and his own Diary of a Madman.

In one corner of this match, you've got Ozzy's spectacular sophomore set, Diary of a Madman. The 1981 album further strengthened Ozzy's standing as a solo artist as songs such as "Flying High Again," "Over the Mountain" and "Tonight" became integral parts of Ozzy's catalog. Sadly, it was during touring for the record that guitarist Randy Rhoads died in a plane crash, but Ozzy persevered and continued building a Rock Hall resume as a solo artist.

The other part of this matchup is Black Sabbath's Paranoid. The second album from the band to arrive in 1970 really solidified their place as one of heavy music's breakout acts. Songs such as "Iron Man," "War Pigs" and the title track have all become instant classics. The album itself peaked out at No. 12, but it has gone on to become a four-times platinum certified record.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both albums on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked album will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

READ MORE: Jack Osbourne Reflects on One Year Since Back to the Beginning

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

Below, we rank Ozzy Osbourne's solo albums.