25 Big Ozzy Osbourne Moments Since His Death

It's hard to believe that it's been a full year since we lost Ozzy Osbourne, but here we are looking back on the aftermath of what happened the day of Ozzy's death and the 12 months that followed.

With a legacy so great, his presence still reverberates through the heavy music world with some pretty significant events taking place over the past year.

Since Ozzy's July 22 passing, corresponding statements from bandmates and family immediately followed, in addition to onstage tributes from peers and the overwhelming fan tributes and appreciation that were mostly centered in Ozzy's home town of Birmingham, England.

We show you how certain music festivals and award shows paid their respects, detail some of the posthumous documentation of Ozzy's life in film and books and reveal how the Osbourne family is keeping Ozzy's name and brand going beyond his time on this earth, as well as the several awards shows and events that honored the Prince of Darkness.

READ MORE: Jack Osbourne Reflects on Back to the Beginning Concert One Year Later

Join us as we continue to celebrate the life and legacy of Ozzy Osbourne one year after his death with this collection of key moments from this past year.