What Jack Osbourne Wants From Fans on Ozzy Day This Week

We're just two days out for July 22, the one year anniversary of Ozzy Osbourne's death, and, in a new Instagram post Jack Osbourne has shared he would like to see from fans worldwide as Ozzy Day is set to officially take place in Birmingham.

What Does Jack Osbourne Want to See on #OzzyDay?

Jack opened his post stating, "This month has been really just ups and downs for me, a mixed bag of emotions. A lot of people have asked me what my plan is for the 22nd. Am I gonna do anything? And I don't know. This is the first time for me. This is first one year. So I've been sat around and I've been thinking a lot."

"Here's what I want," he continues. "I would like anyone who's listening to this, anyone who is compelled, anyone who just wants to share a story about my dad to share a story. Whether it's the first time you listened to his music, the first time you saw him play live or a time you saw him play live where something stood out to you. Or you had an actual encounter with him. Or whether you just want to talk about what his music meant to you. That's what I want. I want to fill the entire day entire day of July 22 with just awesome Ozzy stories."

He concludes, "So yeah, that's my ask. Please, get thinking, get posting, spread the love. That's what my dad would want. He would not want us to all be sat around shedding tears because that's not his vibe. He did not like people crying in front of him. So yeah, spread the love that way and if you use the hashtag #OzzyDay, I'll see it and I'll be looking out for it. So here's to Ozzy Day."

What Jack Osbourne Previously Said About Ozzy's Death Anniversary

In Loudwire's July Digital Cover Story, Jack Osbourne told Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong about his family's loose plans to commemorate Ozzy's passing.

"It's kind of gone back and forth," he said, "There was a plan to go to Birmingham and do something. And, for me, so much of his passing, there was a very public component to it. Just kind of sharing it with the world. So, for me personally, I'm just gonna keep it pretty much for me and my family this year."

"I just want to do something for him, something that .... and my mantra has kind of been, what would he want? And I think he'd be like, 'Okay, we're good.' He hated birthday parties. He hated celebrations. He fucking hated people crying in front of him, so I'm just like keep it small, keep it mellow, keep it what he would have wanted."

Jack Osbourne Speaks With Loudwire Nights' Chuck Armstrong

What Is #OzzyDay?

Though celebrations and reflections on the life and legacy of Ozzy Osbourne may be coming from around the world, Ozzy's hometown of Birmingham, England announced last week their intent to host "Ozzy Day," a day of celebrations throughout the city paying respect to the late singer.

Live music, public art, tributes, films and other special performances will be staged in honor of the late legend in his hometown.

There will be installments at different places located around the Birmingham city centre, including the iconic Black Sabbath bench and bridge, the Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery, the Birmingham New Street Station and a few other landmarks from Ozzy's history, many of which were fixture attractions of last year's Back to the Beginning homecoming.

READ MORE: 10 Simple Ways to Honor Ozzy Osbourne In Your Daily Life

The brass group Bostin Brass, who performed at the rocker's public funeral procession in Birmingham last year, are among the acts that will perform on "Ozzy Day," in addition to the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.

There will also be a limited-edition, exclusive "Ozzy Day" T-shirt available for sale that features a photo of The Prince of Darkness from his final performance at Black Sabbath and Ozzy's legendary Back to the Beginning concert last year on the front. The back of the shirt features a list of all 52 concerts Ozzy played in Birmingham throughout his career, both with Sabbath and as a solo artist.

"Ozzy Day is a fantastic example of Birmingham working together to celebrate the legendary Ozzy Osbourne," chairman of the Birmingham Central BID Sam Watson said. "By bringing together businesses, cultural organizations and public spaces, we’re creating a city centre wide experience that encourages people to celebrate the legacy of a truly global, Birmingham-born icon."

For more information, check out the Birmingham Central BID website.

See how we ranked Ozzy's solo albums from worst to best below.