As Ozzy Osbourne's funeral procession made its way through the streets of Birmingham, England on Wednesday (July 30), it was a brass band that was leading the way.

Brass Band Selected for Ozzy's Funeral Procession

Osbourne was honored with a funeral procession in front of packed crowds in Birmingham on Wednesday. The rocker and the rest of Black Sabbath got their start in the city in the late 1960s.

Osbourne died July 22 at the age of 76 at his home in England.

As the procession slowly continued along Broad Street, the sound of a brass band playing Osbourne's music filled the streets.

PHOTOS: Osbourne Family + Fans Mourn Ozzy's Death During Funeral Procession in Birmingham

The Bostin Brass Band, a local Birmingham outfit, was selected to perform as part of the procession. The band has been performing around the city for the better part of a decade.

"From their beginnings as a marching band in Digbeth, Birmingham, the group has grown to wow audiences in school playgrounds, Mardi Gras parades and international jazz festivals," the band says on its website.

The official Bostin Brass Band Instagram, which only had around 160 followers at the start of the procession, describes the act as "New Orleans meets Black Sabbath."

Bostin Brass Band Members React To Being Selected For Procession

Bostin Bass Band's Aaron Diaz spoke with BBC Midlands Today on Tuesday (July 29). He said he was "both nervous and honored" to perform as part of Ozzy's procession.

"It's certainly high pressure," Diaz said. "You do feel a weight of responsibility."

Diaz's bandmate Alicia Gardener-Trejo grew up a fan of metal music, making the moment extra special.

"If you'd told 14-year-old me that one day I'd be playing the funeral cortege of Ozzy Osbourne, I'd have laughed in your face, then gone and hidden in a corner with my greasy fringe over my face and carried on reading my Stephen King novel," Gardener-Trejo shared on Instagram.

Watch Bostin Brass Band Play During Ozzy's Funeral Procession

The Bostin Brass band performed covers of songs by both Osbourne and Black Sabbath throughout the funeral procession on Wednesday. Here is a look at the band playing both during and after the procession.

Iron Man

War Pigs

Crazy Train

A private funeral service was planned for the Osbourne family and close friends following the procession on Wednesday.