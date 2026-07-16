The city of Birmingham has officially announced its inaugural "Ozzy Day" celebrations, which will take place exactly one year after Ozzy Osbourne's death in 2025.

Ozzy's social media accounts posted earlier today (July 16) about the new Patient Number 9 ale from Hobsons Brewery, which referenced "Ozzy Day" in the caption. Around the same time, the Birmingham City Council published an article announcing the first-ever "Ozzy Day," which will take place in the city July 22 and will feature live music, public art, tributes, films and other special performances in honor of the late legend in his home town.

There will be installments at different places located around the Birmingham city centre, including the iconic Black Sabbath bench and bridge, the Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery, the Birmingham New Street Station and a few other landmarks from Ozzy's history, many of which were fixture attractions of last year's Back to the Beginning homecoming.

READ MORE: Back to the Beginning Revisited - Interview With Jack Osbourne

The brass group Bostin Brass, which performed at the rocker's public funeral procession in Birmingham last year, are among the acts that will perform on "Ozzy Day," in addition to the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.

There will also be a limited-edition, exclusive "Ozzy Day" T-shirt available for sale that features a photo of The Prince of Darkness from his final performance at Black Sabbath and Ozzy's legendary Back to the Beginning concert last year on the front. The back of the shirt features a list of all 52 concerts Ozzy played in Birmingham throughout his career, both with Sabbath and as a solo artist.

READ MORE: Bill Ward Reflects on Ozzy Osbourne's Death Nearly One Year Later

"Ozzy Day is a fantastic example of Birmingham working together to celebrate the legendary Ozzy Osbourne," chairman of the Birmingham Central BID Sam Watson said. "By bringing together businesses, cultural organizations and public spaces, we’re creating a city centre wide experience that encourages people to celebrate the legacy of a truly global, Birmingham-born icon."

The event welcomes fans from all over the world to join in and celebrate one of the most important figures in not only the city's history, but in music and pop culture as well.

Ozzy was born in Birmingham in 1948 and died at the age of 76, just 17 days after his last performance, at the Osbourne family's estate in Buckinghamshire, which is also home to his final resting place.

For more information, check out the Birmingham Central BID website.

Check out our picks for the best song from every one of Ozzy's solo albums in the gallery below.