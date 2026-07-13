‘I Miss Him Every Single Day’ – Bill Ward Reflects on Ozzy Osbourne’s Death Nearly One Year Later

Bill Ward has delivered one of the first tributes you'll likely come across this month as we near the one-year anniversary of Ozzy Osbourne's death. The Black Sabbath drummer, longtime bandmate and even longer time friend of Ozzy was taping a July radio show as part of L.A. Radio Sessions With Mike Stark when he used the platform to reflect on Ozzy.

What Did Bill Ward Say About Ozzy Osbourne?

As seen in the clip below, Ward wanted to say a few words about Ozzy since we're now coming up on the anniversary of his death.

"Ozzy forever. That's what I wanted to say today," began the drummer. "[He is] dearly missed. We're in the month now, the anniversary, of his passing and I wanna say his music was just brilliant. Whatever he's participated in musically, it's all been brilliant. His voice is eerie. It's scary. It's passionate. It can cross all boundaries. It's timeless."

On a more personal level, Ward shared, "I miss the hell out of him. He was one of my best friends. I'll say just one of my best friends, 'cause my mum was another one of my best friends. My brother was another one of my best friends, but Ozzy was like a brother and he was one of my best friends."

The drummer confessed that even now, speaking about Ozzy isn't easy. "If we'd had done this show a few months ago, I'd have been crying my eyeballs out," Ward shared. "I think I'm at a place now where I'll cry after the show, but I'm doing my best to get through the show and not cry so that I can say good things about him. I never wanna let him down, ever. And I love him all the time. I love him every single day. I miss him every single day, and I loved him every day when he was alive and I love him every day now."

Bill Ward Reflects on the Death of Ozzy Osbourne Nearly a Year Later

What Bill Ward Said Initially After Ozzy's Death

Throughout the day as news of Ozzy Osbourne's death traveled, Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi and Bill Ward issued statements on social media.

Through the X social media platform, Ward shared an old photo of himself with Osbourne while reflecting in the comment, "Where will I find you now? In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you’re forever in my heart. Deepest condolences to Sharon and all family members. RIP Sincere regrets to all the fans. Never goodbye. Thank you forever. Bill Ward."

READ MORE: Bill Ward Offers Transparency on Wheelchair Usage

Though Back to the Beginning was designed to celebrate both Black Sabbath and Ozzy's musical history, it also offered a moment of closure for Ward that he didn't get to previously share with his Sabbath bandmates after bowing out of their farewell touring due to a contractual dispute.

Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22, 2025, just a couple of weeks after delivering his final performance at the Back to the Beginning concert in Birmingham, England. It was later revealed in a death certificate that the cause of death was a heart attack.

Below, see how we ranked Black Sabbath's albums from worst to best.