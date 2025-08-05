Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death has been revealed.

The original Black Sabbath frontman and solo star, known around the world as the Prince of Darkness, died of a heart attack on July 22, 2025, at the age of 76, according to a death certificate filed in London (via The New York Times).

The certificate, filed by Osbourne's daughter Aimee Osbourne, listed cardiac arrest and coronary artery disease among the causes. It also noted that Osbourne had Parkinson's disease, a diagnosis he made public in 2020.

Specifically, Osbourne's death certificate said he died of "(a) Out of hospital cardiac arrest (b) Acute myocardial infarction (c) Coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease with autonomic dysfunction (Joint Causes)."

Ozzy Osbourne's Final Bow: Singer Died Weeks After Farewell Concert

Osbourne died less than three weeks after giving his final performance at the Back to the Beginning concert, staged at Villa Park in his hometown of Birmingham, England.

The metal legend delivered a five-song solo set followed by a four-song set with the original Black Sabbath lineup — Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward — who hadn't performed together since 2005. Other artists on the bill included Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Pantera and Alice in Chains, among others.

In the days following his death, Osbourne received an outpouring of praise from rock legends and fans alike. "THANK YOU FOR BLESSING THE WORLD w/YOUR KINDNESS & GREATNESS OZ - YOU BROUGHT LIGHT INTO SO MANY LIVES & MADE THE WORLD A BETTER PLACE - YOU LIVED w/THE HEART OF A LION - I THANK THE GOOD LORD EVERY DAY FOR BLESSING MY LIFE w/YOU IN IT," his longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde wrote on Instagram. "I LOVE YOU OZ, BEYOND FOREVER, ZAKK XOXO."

The singer was laid to rest during a private ceremony on July 30 after his funeral procession traveled through Birmingham and stopped at the Black Sabbath bench. Birmingham-based brass band Bostin Brass soundtracked the procession, covering Black Sabbath's "Iron Man" and Osbourne's solo hit "Crazy Train."