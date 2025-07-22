With the news of Ozzy Osbourne's death today (July 22) striking at the core of the rock and metal world, the singer's longtime solo guitarist Zakk Wylde has now joined in paying tribute with a statement on social media.

Throughout the decades, Wylde has been overwhelmingly thankful and appreciative of all that Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have done for him. From plucking him from the local music circuit in New Jersey to putting him on the world's biggest stages when he was still just a kid, the guitarist has always had a firm grasp on perspective.

Sadly, Father Ozzy has graduated to Saint Ozzy, to borrow from Wylde's typical fashion of demonstrating reverence for his rock and metal heroes.

On Instagram, he shared a performance clip with Ozzy from the late 2010s and writes:

THANK YOU FOR BLESSING THE WORLD w/YOUR KINDNESS & GREATNESS OZ - YOU BROUGHT LIGHT INTO SO MANY LIVES & MADE THE WORLD A BETTER PLACE - YOU LIVED w/THE HEART OF A LION - I THANK THE GOOD LORD EVERY DAY FOR BLESSING MY LIFE w/YOU IN IT -

I LOVE YOU OZ

BEYOND FOREVER

ZAKK

XOXO

Wylde joined Ozzy onstage one last time just 17 days ago at the already historic Back to the Beginning concert in Birmingham, England. Flanked by Adam Wakeman (keyboard), Mike Inez (bass) and Tommy Clufetos (drums), the classic duo of Zakk and Ozzy played a five-song set which included four Blizzard of Ozz classics as well as an emotional version of the No More Tears favorite "Mama I'm Coming Home."

Black Sabbath Members Pay Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

Earlier today, the surviving members of Black Sabbath individually shared statements on social media after news of Osbourne's death had broke.

Those messages can be seen directly below.

Tony Iommi:

Geezer Butler:

Bill Ward:

Statement From the Osbourne Family on Ozzy's Death

A press statement confirming Ozzy Osbourne's death was distributed this afternoon.

The Osbourne family states:

It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis.

Loudwire extends our deepest condolences to the Osbourne family, Ozzy's bandmates and all who knew and loved the legendary singer.

Rest in peace, our beloved Prince of Darkness.