Ozzy’s Haunting Final Social Media Post Turns Into Online Fan Memorial

Ozzy Osbourne's official social media accounts made one final post a day before his death on Tuesday, which has now turned into an online fan memorial.

What Was Ozzy's Final Social Media Post?

On Monday, Ozzy's official Instagram shared one final photo before his death at the age of 76.

There were words in the post, only a photo from the Back to the Beginning concert. The July 5 event served as a farewell for both Ozzy and Black Sabbath as they took the stage for the final time in Birmingham, England.

The photo shows a poster from the concert that features a classic photo of the members of Black Sabbath. The poster was hung backstage near the dressing room area at Villa Park, the host venue for Back to the Beginning.

A clip from a 1981 recording of Ozzy playing "Mr. Crowley" also plays with the post.

How Fans Have Reacted To The Post

Following the news of Osbourne's death less than 24 hours later, the post has blown up with comments and reactions from fans. It already has more than 22,000 comments and 171,000 reactions from those wanting to their their appreciation for the Prince of Darkness.

"This is so emotional, I love you man, hope it's nice up there," Instagram user @v4mqy commented.

Others saw the post as a potential sign that the end may have been near for Ozzy when it was shared.

"You were ready. You were done. We appreciate you and will never forget," Instagram user cardioidhuman_ wrote on the post.

"The final show indeed. Thank you for the awesome music. You truly pioneered the way of the metal today," Bethany Coomer commented.

Family Shares Statement On Ozzy's Social Media Following Death

Another post was made on Ozzy's official Instagram on Tuesday once the news of his death was made public.

The post shows a photo of the rocker performing during Back to the Beginning and includes a statement from his family.

It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis

In less than two hours, that post was flooded with nearly 145,000 comments and another 2 million reactions from fans.