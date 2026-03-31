March Madness, Decades of Destruction – Vote Now in the Final 4

It's time to vote in Round Four of Loudwire's March Madness: Decades of Destruction tournament! Just eight bands remains in the final matchups within each of the four divisions.

It'll be Black Sabbath Vs. Metallica and Pantera Vs. Slipknot with each band serving as the representative of a different decade.

Sabbath had the largest margin of victory, securing nearly 80 percent of the votes against Queen. The closest matchup from last round? That was between Ozzy Osbourne and Metallica, which was split 60/40.

The polls are back open and your votes will send the winners to the championship round!

Start voting further down the page and learn more about the tournament below.

March Madness: Decades of Destruction Tournament — Rounds + Voting

Voting will close at 11:59PM ET at each of the scheduled dates outlined below.

You can vote once per hour, so keep coming back to help make the biggest push to send your favorites through to each round.

The Final Four will find one band from each decade — 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and 2000s — all battling it out before the championship round.

Round 1: March 17-22

Round 2: March 24-26

Round 3: March 27-30

Final Four: March 31-April 2

Championship: April 3-6

Winner Declared: April 7

Which decade will emerge to have the greatest band of all time, as determined by all of you? We'll find out on April 7!

Cast your votes in the polls below!

Final Four

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Previous Matchups in Decade Divisions

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Below, see the best rock band for every letter of the alphabet!