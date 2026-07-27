VOTE: Better ‘Ride the Lightning’ – Metallica vs. Megadeth

As soon as this was announced, you knew there's be comparisons. We're talking about Megadeth taking on "Ride the Lightning" for their final album. So now that both songs have been out for a while and you've had some time to take them both in, let's pit Metallica's version of "Ride the Lightning" vs. Megadeth's version of "Ride the Lightning" in this week's Loudwire Nights' Chuck's Fight Club.

On one side, you have the standard. Metallica's "Ride the Lightning" served as the title track for their sophomore set and became one of their more beloved performances. The track had initially been written while Dave Mustaine was in the band, but since he was booted prior Kirk Hammett handles guitar duties on the Metallica studio version of the song. It's become a staple of Metallica shows and is one of their more enduring songs.

Meanwhile, with Megadeth wrapping up their career, Dave Mustaine announced that "Ride the Lightning" would be a hidden track on their self-titled set, sharing that it was bringing things full circle and was meant as a complimentary nod to his former group. "I'll play it the way that we played it and I'll speed it up a little bit and we'll spice up the drum fills at the end and maybe we'll spice up the solo and the rhythm section underneath it on top of speeding the song up a little bit," said Mustaine. "Just make it like how when we were doing those demos, there was this, just, fucking aggression."

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both songs on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked song will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

READ MORE: Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Shares What He Found Challenging About Taking on 'Ride the Lightning'

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

Below see how we ranked Metallica's albums.