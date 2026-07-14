Megadeth's cover of Metallica's "Ride the Lightning" wasn't easy to pull off, no matter how much of a connection Dave Mustaine has to the song.

Mustaine recently revealed the challenges he faced when covering the classic Metallica track for Megadeth's final, self-titled studio album.

Why Dave Mustaine Says James Hetfield Is a 'Great Singer'

Since Megadeth's final album arrived in January of this year with a cover of "Ride the Lightning," Mustaine has been nothing but complimentary of his former band in interviews. In a brief video shared on Megadeth's YouTube this week, Mustaine gushed over his newfound appreciation for James Hetfield's vocal abilities.

He also alluded to how challenging it was to try to match Hetfield.

"[The cover] honors James playing and singing," Mustaine said in the video. "[He's a] great singer, too. Fuck, I was trying to sing that song and some of it really pushed my vocal ability."

Mustaine's time as a member of Metallica has been well-documented. Mustaine joined the band in 1981 and his tenure ended with a somewhat contentious removal in April 1983.

During that time, Mustaine co-wrote the title track to Metallica's 1984 album, Ride the Lightning. He did not appear on the album.

WATCH: Dave Mustaine Discusses Megadeth's 'Ride the Lightning' Cover

Mustaine Doesn't 'Remember' Original 'Ride the Lightning' Solo

Elsewhere in the video, Mustaine broke down how Megadeth approached the guitar solo on their "Ride the Lightning" cover.

The solo was divided between Megadeth guitarist Teemu Mantysaari and Mustaine. The first third of the solo and the final part were played by Mantysaari, with Mustaine taking over during the middle section.

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Mustaine said the solo was broken up partly because he couldn't recall how he originally played it in the '80s as a member of Metallica.

"We did that so it would have a little bit of our flair to it. It wouldn't sound too much like Kirk (Hammett) trying to copy me in the beginning because I don't remember what I initially did on 'Ride the Lightning,' and I can't find any recordings of me playing it."

What's Next For Megadeth's Farewell Tour

Megadeth wrapped up the European leg of what is expected to be their farewell tour in Portugal on July 5. Next up is the band's North American summer tour starting in Reno, Nevada on July 18.

A run of dates supporting Iron Maiden will follow.

Megadeth 2026 North American Tour Dates

July 18 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

July 19 - Corning, Calif. @Obsidian Spirits Amphitheater

July 20 - Paso Robles, Calif. @ California Mid-State Fair

July 31 - LaCrosse, Wis. @ Oktoberfest Grounds

Aug. 1 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Capital Credit Union Park

Aug. 8 - Sturgis, S.D. @ Buffalo Chip

Aug. 22 - Palmer, Alaska @ Alaska State Fair

Megadeth 2026 North American Tour Dates (Supporting Iron Maiden)

Aug. 29 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 30 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 3 - Montréal, Québec @ Parc Jean-Drapeau

Sept. 5 - Harrison, N.J. @ Sports Illustrated Stadium

Sept. 6 - Harrison, N.J. @ Sports Illustrated Stadium

Sept. 9 - Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Sept. 11 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 12 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 15 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Sept. 19 - Shakopee, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Sept. 22 - Chicago, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sept. 25 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ BMO Stadium

Sept. 27 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ BMO Stadium

Sept. 29 - San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome

Want to dive even deeper into the world of Megadeth? Keep reading for a rundown of (almost) every musician who has ever been a part of the band.