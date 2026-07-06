Megadeth ringleader Dave Mustaine named his all-time favorite guitarists during a recent interview and explained what made each of them distinct.

Speaking with the Taiwanese publication YSOLIFE, Mustaine shouted out a handful of rockers that helped shape guitar playing in rock and metal music and had a "distinguished" sound, including UFO's Michael Schenker, Angus Young, James Hetfield, himself and the players in Iron Maiden. He also noted that there was a shift in guitar-playing after Yngwie Malmsteen became popular.

Mustaine recalled that he and many of his guitar contemporaries were self-taught, primarily by listening to vinyl records over and over again and compared it to how accessible and easy it is to learn to play because of technology.

"So I would have to say probably one of my favorite guitar players has a lot to do with the era that they came in... And I would say for guitar layering and sounds, it would be Jimmy Page. For excellent note selection, it would be David Gilmour," the rocker shared.

"For being metal as fuck back when there were no metal guitar players, Ritchie Blackmore. I am not a fan of the keyboard, so I could have had them be a little bit lighter shade of purple and gotten rid of the keyboard player [Jon Lord]. But yeah, he was great. And then of course, like I said, AC/DC and Angus and UFO with Michael Schenker. That's my 'last supper' kind of thing I'd want — have those guys with me."

READ MORE: Watch Dave Mustaine Cuss Out Journalist During Megadeth Show

Check out the full interview below.

Dave Mustaine Names His 5 Favorite Rock + Metal Guitarists (And Why)

Megadeth just wrapped up a European leg of their farewell tour and will hit the road in North America starting in mid-July with support dates on Iron Maiden's 50th anniversary tour as well.. Check out all of the band's upcoming dates on their website.

For more guitar heroes, see our picks for the greatest hard rock and metal guitarists of all time in the gallery below.