58 Songs Megadeth Still Haven’t Played Live Heading Into Their Farewell Tour
Here are 58 songs Megadeth still haven't played live as they look ahead to what will be the band's final tour.
With more than 40 years of touring, it may be a surprise that Megadeth have yet to play that many songs. But the songs start to add up over the course of 16 studio albums (and a 17th and final album on the way).
We used Setlist.fm to look back at every Megadeth show to see which tracks have yet to appear on their setlists. Here are a few key takeaways:
- Every song from the band's first five albums has been played live at least once
- Megadeth's studio albums have featured cover songs over the years. Only one of those songs has never been covered live, Fear's "Foreign Policy." The cover appeared on 2016's Dystopia.
- Only three songs from Megadeth's most recent album, 2022's The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead!, have been performed live.
We stuck to only original Megadeth material for this list.
Here's a breakdown of each album's songs that Megadeth has yet to perform live. How many of them make an appearance during the band's farewell tour?
58 Songs Megadeth Still Haven't Played Live
