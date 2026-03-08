Dave Mustaine Reveals His Post-Megadeth Dream Job + The Surprising Sacrifice He’d Make for It

One of the biggest questions surrounding Megadeth’s self-titled final album and farewell tour is, “What will Dave Mustaine do next?” Well, during a recent chat with Classic Rock magazine (via Guitar.com), the fiery frontman revealed not only his post-Megadeth dream job (acting), but the surprising sacrifice he’d make for it under the right conditions.

What Mustaine Said About Acting

“I wouldn’t mind studying acting,” Mustaine admitted. “I’ve already done a ton of stuff on TV – hosting game shows, appearances in small sitcoms and movies – so I’m very accustomed to being in front of the camera. I think that might be fun to do.”

To his point, he appeared as himself on a 1998 episode of The Drew Carey Show (“In Ramada Da Vida”), and he played antagonist Torchy Thompson in a 2001 episode of Black Scorpion (“Love Burns”). He also had a role in the 1999 Turkish horror movie Hummadruz, and he did the voice of The Mastermind in the 2017 horror/musical film Halloween Pussy Trap Kill! Kill!

Surprisingly, Mustaine's even willing to sacrifice is legendarily long red locks if the right role came around: “If they asked me to cut my hair, I’d be willing to do it! But it would have to be for a guaranteed part – and a big part, to make that kind of a commitment!”

What Else Did Mustaine Reveal?

Beyond doubling down on his acting dreams, Mustaine told Classic Rock magazine that he’d love to support burgeoning players.

“I really want to share my gift with younger musicians,” he contemplated [via Guitar.com]. “Actually, it doesn’t even have to be a younger musician. [If] it’s somebody that’s a little bit older and they want to learn what it is that makes Dave tick, I don’t care about their date of birth, I just want to be able to share. I’ve been gifted [from God]. I wouldn’t be this good on my own.”

Other Megadeth + Dave Mustaine News

Last month, Loudwire reported on Mustaine confirming that his upcoming 2027 memoir – In My Darkest Hour – will see him diving into “what life was like” battling throat cancer in 2019.

Mustaine was speaking to WAPL Mornings With Laura Lee & Cutter, and during their conversation (which you can see in full), he explained:

The best way to summarize the book is it's the medical process and then what life was like at that time, you know, and getting into the details. . . . We caught it early and went through all of the treatment, but because I'm a singer, we had to do things totally different. We had to focus differently with the radiation, and if it would've been off by even a millimeter, you know, that's it for Dave.

Last month also saw former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson sharing his mixed reactions to Megadeth on an episode of The David Ellefson Show.

On one hand, he praised the record’s pre-release single (“Let There Be Shred”) and new guitarist Teemu Mantysaari, stating: "Look, Teemu is obviously a great guitar player. He's fantastic. He's a great player. To me, he's kind of the story of Megadeth right now. He's the shining star of the group."

He admired the album’s lyrics, too, and in particular, how pensive finale “The Last Note” reminded him of “Turn the Page” by Bob Seger.

Despite championing his performance overall, though, Ellefson was critical of how drummer Dirk Verbeuren’s playing was recorded: “I wish they would not Pro Tool Dirk Verbeuren so much because the guy can play. We always said he's the closest to [early drummer] Gar Samuelson since Gar Samuelson. It's, like, take the guy off the fucking Pro Tools grid. Stop quantizing him and let him breathe a little bit.”

Earlier this month, Loudwire also reported on the three axmen that ex-guitarist Glen Drover – who was in Megadeth from 2004 to 2008 – suggested as his replacement.

“"When I left, I recommended three guitar players, who were [Nevermore’s] Jeff Loomis, [Annihilator’s] Jeff Waters and [Jag Panzer’s] Chris Broderick,” Drover reflected during a recent appearance on Waste Some Time With Jason Green. Both Loomis and Waters declined, however, prompting Broderick to leave Jag Panzer and accept the Megadeth position (where he stayed until 2014).

Of course, Megadeth’s farewell tour (which got off to a killer start a few weeks ago) is still going, and you can see all of the upcoming dates – and grab tickets – here!

So, would you want to see more Mustaine on TV and in the movies? Let us know!