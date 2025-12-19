Here Are the Lyrics to Megadeth’s New Song ‘Let There Be Shred’

Megadeth are now three songs deep into their self-titled final album and we've got the new song and lyrics for "Let There Be Shred."

Dave Mustaine and Teemu Mantysaari are clearly having a great time living up to the title of the song as they lay down some blistering guitar work on this pulse-racing banger. Even the song itself speaks to their love of heavy music, embodying the spirit of what it's like to shred on the guitar.

Take a listen to the song (the corresponding video arrives Friday morning using the video player below), then check out the lyrics for "Let There Be Shred" below.

Megadeth, "Let There Be Shred"

Megadeth, "Let There Be Shred" Lyrics

The stage has been lit, get up on your feet

Hearts start to pound; everyone get off your seat

My fingers spontaneously combust into flames

Destroying pretenders, only ashes remain On the day I was born, a guitar in my hands

The earth started rumbling a thunderous command

o bash and to thrash, to bang my head

To smash my guitar and "Let There Be Shred!" Solo Teemu The amps start to roar, a tsunami of sound

Controlling the air, shaking the ground

Guitars are all screaming, they squeal with delight

Clawing fretboards away at the speed of light On the day I was born, a guitar in my hands

The earth started rumbling a thunderous command

To bash and to thrash, to bang my head

To smash my guitar and "Let There Be Shred!" Solo Teemu Solo Dave At the end of it all, they are left in my wake

One-by-one they’d fall, one-by-one they’d break

Faster than lightning, a machine gun on meth

Dead on arrival, a guitar beat to death On the day I was born, a guitar in my hands

The earth started rumbling a thunderous command

To bash and to thrash, to bang my head

To smash my guitar and "Let There Be Shred!"

Megadeth's Final Album Plan

It was August when Megadeth announced that they would be concluding their career with one final album and a farewell tour.

In a mailing to fans, Dave Mustaine commented, “There's so many musicians that have come to the end of their career, whether accidental or intentional. Most of them don't get to go out on their own terms on top and that's where I'm at in my life right now. I have traveled the world and have made millions upon millions of fans and the hardest part of all of this is saying goodbye to them."

"We can't wait for you to hear this album and see us on tour. If there was ever a perfect time for us to put out a new album, it's now. If there was ever a perfect time to tour the world, it's now. This is also a perfect time for us to tell you that it's our last studio album. We've made a lot of friends over the years and I hope to see all of you on our global farewell tour. Don't be mad, don't be sad, be happy for us all, come celebrate with me these next few years. We have done something together that's truly wonderful and will probably never happen again. We started a musical style, we started a revolution, we changed the guitar world and how it's played and we changed the world. The bands I played in have influenced the world. I love you all for it. Thank you for everything.”

In the time since, the band has issued the lead single "Tipping Point" as well as their follow-up single "I Don't Care" and also revealed that a cover of Metallica's "Ride the Lightning" (that Mustaine co-wrote when he was in the band) would be a bonus track on the new album.

The record itself is set to arrive on Jan. 23 through BLKIIBLK / Frontiers and is currently available to pre-order.

More Megadeth Plans

Megadeth have announced that on Jan. 17 in La Vergne, Tenn. (just outside of Nashville), they'll be putting on "Let There Be Shred: The Ultimate Megadeth Immersive Listening Event.

This exclusive day-long celebration will allow attendees the opportunity to get closer to the band with a day of music, stories and more. The group will host a rare acoustic performance, break down their songwriting and playing techniques as part of a master class and participate in a Q&A. In addition, singer-guitarist Dave Mustaine will take part in a conversation with Gibson's CEO Cesar Gueikian.

READ MORE: Dave Mustaine Reveals What Started His Retirement Idea

The event will also feature a full-album playthrough, immersive spaces and displays, food, drinks, Megadeth beer and the House of Mustaine wine tasting. an exclusive merch kit, photo ops, contests and more. Get additional details through the band's website.

The Megadeth final album festivities are also carrying over to the big screen. Megadeth: Behind the Mask is a cinematic event chronlcling 40 years of Megadeth music. The film is set to appear on over 1,000 screens worldwide. To get tickets, check the special film website and get a closer look at the trailer below.

Megadeth: Behind the Mask Trailer

And finally, as for Megadeth's farewell tour, the itinerary is starting to fill up. All dates and ticketing information can be found through the band's website.