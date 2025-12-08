The idea for Megadeth to do a final album and farewell tour over the next few years started because of physical pain in Dave Mustaine's hands, according to the rocker.

The band's upcoming eponymous album, which will be out next month, will be their last. They'll spend the next few years touring around the world as a proper goodbye and then Mustaine plans to retire once and for all.

What Started Megadeth's Farewell?

Speaking with Eddie Trunk on Trunk Nation, Mustaine revealed that physical ailments he's been suffering were the main catalyst for the decision to close the Megadeth chapter.

"It had been a long time coming — just physical stuff that was going on with my hands… My hands were letting me down. And there were other things that were difficult because of all the stuff going on in my neck and my trunk," the frontman shared [via Blabbermouth].

"All that area there has arthritis and it has discs that are bulging. I've got a broken lumbar bone. Of course, you know I have my back fused, up by my shoulders, by my neck. And just a lot of stuff."

Mustaine said that he's always planned to wrap things up once he felt like he couldn't physically give his performances his all anymore. And while working on this latest album, the pain in his hands really began taking a toll on him.

"... There was a period when we were working and I said to my manager, I said, 'I don't know how much longer I can do this. My hands are really hurting.' And I didn't mean to set the ball rolling. Honestly, I just was making conversation, and it turned into me talking to the band guys and sleeping on it and talking to my family and praying on it," he recalled.

Will Dave Mustaine Stop Making Music Forever?

Although the frontman doesn't plan to make anymore albums or tour with Megadeth anymore, he believes he'll still be involved with music in some way. It just don't be a machine like the band has been over the last few decades.

"Now, when I think about, what am I gonna do after I hang the guitar up, that's in relation to touring, and I believe that I'm going to keep doing music in some way, shape or form. But not in the fashion that I was doing with Megs because if I can't do it and I need to stop playing with my first love, I'm not gonna go out and try and do it again with someone else."