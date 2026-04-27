Megadeth Just Did Something Historic for the Second Time Ever

For the second time in their 40-plus year career, Megadeth have played a live cover of a Metallica song.

In Bogata, Columbia yesterday (April 26), the thrash legends actually added two songs to their farewell tour set: "This Was My Life" (off 1992's Countdown to ExtinctionI) and their rendition of the 1984 Metallica track "Ride the Lightning," which is featured as a bonus track on Megadeth's new and final album.

Coincidentally, both songs reference the electric chair.

In the pre-chorus to "This Was My Life," which made its tour debut last night, Dave Mustaine sings, "Lying on your bed examining my head / This is the part of me that hates / Paybacks are a bitch, I throw the switch / Somewhere an electric chair awaits." Meanwhile, "Ride the Lightning" (which Mustaine co-wrote during his time in Metallica) is entirely about this exact method of execution.

READ MORE: Fans React to Megadeth's New Version of Metallica's 'Ride the Lightning'

Watch Megadeth's second-ever live cover of a Metallica song directly below.

See the full setlist from the concert further down the page.

Megadeth, "Ride the Lightning" (Live - April 26, 2026)

When Did Megadeth First Cover Metallica Live?

While Megadeth have kept "Mechanix" as a setlist staple, the band has only properly played a Metallica song just once prior to last night in Columbia.

"Mechanix," of course, shares a musical identity with Metallica's "The Four Horsemen," which is one of six songs Mustaine co-wrote with the band and dates back to Mustaine's pre-Metallica band Panic. It's also featured on Metallica's 1982 demo No Life 'Til Leather as "The Mechanics." Metallica re-worked the song as one we know it from Kill 'Em All while Mustaine recorded his version on Megadeth's debut album at a faster tempo.

Anyway, with that nuanced detail aside, the only other instance of Megadeth performing a Metallica song live (according to setlist.fm) was in 2013. Megadeth's Gigantour was on the road alongside Black Label Society, Device, Hellyeah, Newsted and Death Division.

Although Jason Newsted and Mustaine were never in Metallica at the same time, they are in the fraternity of former 'Tallica members. On the final night of the tour Megadeth welcomed two special guests to the stage — David Draiman (who was touring with his then new band Device) to help perform "Dance in the Rain" and Newsted for a history-making moment playing Metallica's "Phantom Lord" (another Mustaine/Metallica co-write).

Watch Newsted sing "Phantom Lord" with Megadeth in 2013 below.

Megadeth, "Phantom Lord" (Metallica cover) With Jason Newsted

Megadeth Setlist — April 26, 2026

01. "Tipping Point"

02. "Hangar 18"

03. "Wake Up Dead"

04. "In My Darkest Hour"

05. "Skin o' My Teeth"

06. "I Don't Care"

07. "She-Wolf"

08. "Sweating Bullets"

09. "This Was My Life" (Tour debut)

10. "Angry Again"

11. "Trust"

12. "Tornado of Souls"

13. "Let There Be Shred"

14. "Mechanix"

15. "Ride the Lightning" (Metallica cover) (Live debut)

16. "Peace Sells" (Colombian fans showed posters with “Megadeth” symbol)

17. "Symphony of Destruction" (During the song, colombian fans sang "Que Chimba Megadeth" and showed posters)

Encore:

18. "Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"

via setlist.fm

Megadeth Farewell Tour Dates

Megadeth's globe-trotting farewell tour has no determined end date with dates currently booked through late November, including a North American run supporting Iron Maiden.

To see all upcoming dates, visit the Megadeth website.

Below, see the best song off every Megadeth album.