Dave Mustaine shared that there's at least one thing he used to miss about being in Metallica.

Megadeth released their self-titled final studio album earlier this year and will spend the next few years on the road in support of their farewell. Though Mustaine used to have a lot of resentment toward Metallica for ousting him from the group in 1983, Megadeth never would have existed if it hadn't happened that way.

While discussing his career and Megadeth's final chapter in an interview with Classic Rock, Mustaine was asked a bit about his relationship with his ex-Metallica bandmates and whether or not they've commented on Megadeth's new rendition of "Ride the Lightning," which was featured as a bonus track on their last album.

"Well there isn’t any resentment now. I’ve always respected and loved James [Hetfield's] guitar playing and that’s why we did the last track on the record. I’ve got my own band that I love and it just felt right to do a version of a song that I had written earlier with Metallica and put my DNA on it," Mustaine asserted.

The rocker added that he doesn't expect to hear any feedback on his version of "Ride the Lightning" from anyone in the Metallica camp.

"I know they’re pretty aware of what’s going on in the world and I’m sure at some point someone will say something to them and it’s up to whether they want to listen to it without prejudice or not," he said.

"Honestly, that band was about having fun and that’s one of the things that I missed, the brotherhood and the fun."

READ MORE: 5 Nice Things Dave Mustaine Has Said About Metallica

Mustaine suggested that he found peace with his Metallica firing a long time ago because of the band and career he was able to have after it. What he found difficult was feeling like he always needed to defend himself to people who made comments about what happened between him and Metallica — especially those who argued that he can't play guitar.

As far as what the thrash legend plans to do after he retires from touring, he revealed that he's interested in studying acting and furthering his on-screen experience in addition to helping people learn to play music.

See how we ranked every album by Metallica, Megadeth and the other two Big 4 thrash bands (Slayer and Anthrax) below.