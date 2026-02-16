Megadeth's farewell tour is officially underway with the band playing the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria, British Columbia to kick off a Canadian leg of shows and we've got the setlist and some fan shot video to share.

What Did Megadeth Play at their 2026 Farewell Tour Kickoff?

It was a very hits-centric performance for the veteran thrashers, who delivered a 17-song set that primarily stuck to their back catalog. Though the band just issued their new self-titled final studio album, only two songs from that set were included in the performance. One was the lead single, "Tipping Point," which served as the night's concert opener. The other was the punk-tinged "I Don't Care" which came six songs into the evening.

READ MORE: 'These Are Gonna Be the Best Years of Our Lives' — Dave Mustaine Discusses Megadeth's Final Run

Those potentially seeing Megadeth for the last time should not be disappointed in the set, which featured such Megadeth classics as "Hangar 18," "Sweating Bullets," "Countdown to Extinction," "Symphony of Destruction," "Peace Sells" and the show-closing "Holy Wars ... The Punishment Due."

The full setlist, along with fan-shot video from opening night of the tour, can be viewed below.

Megadeth at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria, B.C. Feb. 15, 2026 (per Setlist.fm)

1. "Tipping Point"

2. "Hangar 18"

3. "Dread and the Fugitive Mind"

4. "Sweating Bullets"

5. "Angry Again"

6. "I Don't Care"

7. "Wake Up Dead"

8. "In My Darkest Hour"

9. "Countdown to Extinction"

10. "Dystopia"

11. 'Skin o' My Teeth"

12. "Tornado of Souls"

13. "Trust"

14. "Symphony of Destruction"

15. "Mechanix"

16. "Peace Sells"

17. "Holy Wars ... The Punishment Due"

Megadeth, "Tipping Point" (Victoria, B.C. Feb. 15, 2026)

Megadeth, "Holy Wars ... The Punishment Due" (Victoria B.C. Feb. 15, 2026)

Megadeth's Farewell Plans + Tour Dates

The thrash giants first revealed their plans for a final tour last August when they announced their last studio album, Megadeth. The record has since come out and they've also added several legs to their 2026 tour itinerary, most of which are headlining shows.

Their first trek of the year kicks off in mid-February and will hit various cities in Canada with support from Anthrax and Exodus. They'll also head to Latin America, Europe and then back to North America to support Iron Maiden on their 50th anniversary Run for Your Lives tour.

The group will even play Kazakhstan for the first time during their farewell run.

“We're easily talking about touring for another three to five years,” Dave Mustaine told Kerrang! in late 2025.

See all their tour dates below and get ticketing information through the band's website.

Megadeth 2026 Canadian Tour Dates (With Anthrax + Exodus)

Feb. 15 - Victoria, British Columbia @ Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre

Feb. 17 - Abbotsford, British Columbia @ Rogers Forum

Feb. 18 - Kelowna, British Columbia @ Prospera Place

Feb. 20 - Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank, Saddledome

Feb. 21 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

Feb. 24 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Centre

Feb. 25 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre

Feb. 28 - London, Ontario @ Canada Life Place

March 1 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre

March 3 - Halifax, Nova Scotia @ Scotiabank Centre

March 4 - Moncton, New Brunswick @ Avenir Centre

March 6 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre

Megadeth 2026 Latin American Tour Dates

April 23 - Lima, Peru @ Costa 21

April 26 - Bogota, Colombia @ Movistar Arean

April 27 - Bogota, Colombia @ Movistar Arean

April 30 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ TBA

May 2 - Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Espaco Unimed

May 4 - Santiago, Chile @ Movistar Arena

May 5 - Santiago, Chile @ Movistar Arena

May 8 - Monterrey, Mexico @ Arena Monterrey

May 10 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Arena Ciudad de Mexico

May 11 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Arena Ciudad de Mexico

May 13 - Guadalajara, Mexico @ Arena Guadalajara

Megadeth 2026 European Tour Dates

May 25 - Valencia, Spain @ Roig Arena

May 27 - A Coruna, Spain @ Coliseum

May 29 - Bilbao, Spain @ Bizkaia Arena-BEC!

June 2 - Hanover, Germany @ Heinz von Heiden Arena (supporting Iron Maiden)

June 6 - Maastricht, Netherlands @ South of Heaven Open Air*

June 7 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Amphitheater

June 10 - Hradec Králové, Czechia @ Rock for People*

June 11 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal

June 14 - Ferrara, Italy @ Ferrara Summer Festival*

June 15 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle 622

June 16 - Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer

June 18, Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting*

June 20 - Clisson, France @ Hellfest*

June 23 - Istanbul, Turkey @ Kucukciftlik Park

June 26 - Helsinki, Finland @ Tuska*

June 28 - Almaty, Kazakhstan @ Spartak Stadium

* = Festival date

Aug. 8 - Sturgis, S.D. @ Sturgis Buffalo Chip

Megadeth 2026 North American Tour Dates (Supporting Iron Maiden)

Aug. 29 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 3 - Montréal, Quebec @ Parc Jean-Drapeau

Sept. 5 - Harrison, N.J. @ Sports Illustrated Stadium

Sept. 9 - Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Sept. 11 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 12 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 15 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Sept. 19 - Shakopee, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Sept. 22 - Chicago, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sept. 25 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ BMO Stadium

Sept. 26 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ BMO Stadium

Sept. 29 - San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome