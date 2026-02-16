Megadeth Lean Heavy on Hits at 2026 Farewell Tour Kickoff – Setlist + Videos
Megadeth's farewell tour is officially underway with the band playing the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria, British Columbia to kick off a Canadian leg of shows and we've got the setlist and some fan shot video to share.
What Did Megadeth Play at their 2026 Farewell Tour Kickoff?
It was a very hits-centric performance for the veteran thrashers, who delivered a 17-song set that primarily stuck to their back catalog. Though the band just issued their new self-titled final studio album, only two songs from that set were included in the performance. One was the lead single, "Tipping Point," which served as the night's concert opener. The other was the punk-tinged "I Don't Care" which came six songs into the evening.
Those potentially seeing Megadeth for the last time should not be disappointed in the set, which featured such Megadeth classics as "Hangar 18," "Sweating Bullets," "Countdown to Extinction," "Symphony of Destruction," "Peace Sells" and the show-closing "Holy Wars ... The Punishment Due."
The full setlist, along with fan-shot video from opening night of the tour, can be viewed below.
Megadeth at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria, B.C. Feb. 15, 2026 (per Setlist.fm)
1. "Tipping Point"
2. "Hangar 18"
3. "Dread and the Fugitive Mind"
4. "Sweating Bullets"
5. "Angry Again"
6. "I Don't Care"
7. "Wake Up Dead"
8. "In My Darkest Hour"
9. "Countdown to Extinction"
10. "Dystopia"
11. 'Skin o' My Teeth"
12. "Tornado of Souls"
13. "Trust"
14. "Symphony of Destruction"
15. "Mechanix"
16. "Peace Sells"
17. "Holy Wars ... The Punishment Due"
Megadeth, "Tipping Point" (Victoria, B.C. Feb. 15, 2026)
Megadeth, "Holy Wars ... The Punishment Due" (Victoria B.C. Feb. 15, 2026)
Megadeth's Farewell Plans + Tour Dates
The thrash giants first revealed their plans for a final tour last August when they announced their last studio album, Megadeth. The record has since come out and they've also added several legs to their 2026 tour itinerary, most of which are headlining shows.
Their first trek of the year kicks off in mid-February and will hit various cities in Canada with support from Anthrax and Exodus. They'll also head to Latin America, Europe and then back to North America to support Iron Maiden on their 50th anniversary Run for Your Lives tour.
The group will even play Kazakhstan for the first time during their farewell run.
“We're easily talking about touring for another three to five years,” Dave Mustaine told Kerrang! in late 2025.
See all their tour dates below and get ticketing information through the band's website.
Megadeth 2026 Canadian Tour Dates (With Anthrax + Exodus)
Feb. 15 - Victoria, British Columbia @ Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre
Feb. 17 - Abbotsford, British Columbia @ Rogers Forum
Feb. 18 - Kelowna, British Columbia @ Prospera Place
Feb. 20 - Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank, Saddledome
Feb. 21 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
Feb. 24 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Centre
Feb. 25 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre
Feb. 28 - London, Ontario @ Canada Life Place
March 1 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre
March 3 - Halifax, Nova Scotia @ Scotiabank Centre
March 4 - Moncton, New Brunswick @ Avenir Centre
March 6 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre
Megadeth 2026 Latin American Tour Dates
April 23 - Lima, Peru @ Costa 21
April 26 - Bogota, Colombia @ Movistar Arean
April 27 - Bogota, Colombia @ Movistar Arean
April 30 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ TBA
May 2 - Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Espaco Unimed
May 4 - Santiago, Chile @ Movistar Arena
May 5 - Santiago, Chile @ Movistar Arena
May 8 - Monterrey, Mexico @ Arena Monterrey
May 10 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Arena Ciudad de Mexico
May 11 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Arena Ciudad de Mexico
May 13 - Guadalajara, Mexico @ Arena Guadalajara
Megadeth 2026 European Tour Dates
May 25 - Valencia, Spain @ Roig Arena
May 27 - A Coruna, Spain @ Coliseum
May 29 - Bilbao, Spain @ Bizkaia Arena-BEC!
June 2 - Hanover, Germany @ Heinz von Heiden Arena (supporting Iron Maiden)
June 6 - Maastricht, Netherlands @ South of Heaven Open Air*
June 7 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Amphitheater
June 10 - Hradec Králové, Czechia @ Rock for People*
June 11 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal
June 14 - Ferrara, Italy @ Ferrara Summer Festival*
June 15 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle 622
June 16 - Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer
June 18, Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting*
June 20 - Clisson, France @ Hellfest*
June 23 - Istanbul, Turkey @ Kucukciftlik Park
June 26 - Helsinki, Finland @ Tuska*
June 28 - Almaty, Kazakhstan @ Spartak Stadium
* = Festival date
Aug. 8 - Sturgis, S.D. @ Sturgis Buffalo Chip
Megadeth 2026 North American Tour Dates (Supporting Iron Maiden)
Aug. 29 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 3 - Montréal, Quebec @ Parc Jean-Drapeau
Sept. 5 - Harrison, N.J. @ Sports Illustrated Stadium
Sept. 9 - Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Sept. 11 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 12 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 15 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
Sept. 19 - Shakopee, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Sept. 22 - Chicago, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sept. 25 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ BMO Stadium
Sept. 26 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ BMO Stadium
Sept. 29 - San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome
