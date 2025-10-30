Megadeth Announce First 2026 Headlining Dates for Farewell Tour

Megadeth have made good on the first part of their farewell, revealing the first batch of farewell tour dates in support of their final studio album.

So far, the band has announced eight tour dates that are all taking place in South America. The run kicks off April 23 in Lima Peru and continues through a May 13 stop in Guadalajara, Mexico. All stops can be viewed below.

April 23 - Lima, Peru @ Costa 21

April 26 - Bogota, Colombia @ Movistar Arean

April 30 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ TBA

May 2 - Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Espaco Unimed

May 5 - Santiago, Chile @ Movistar Arena

May 8 - Monterrey, Mexico @ Arena Monterrey

May 10 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Arena Ciudad de Mexico

May 13 - Guadalajara, Mexico @ Arena Guadalajara

How Do I Get Tickets?

Megadeth's Cyber Army will be the first to have access to tickets through exclusive pre-sales. Details for each can be viewed below:

Lima: Cyber Army Pre-sale Nov. 2 - 3 at 10AM local time

General On-Sale: Nov. 6 at 10AM local time

Colombia: Cyber Army Pre-sale Nov. 3 - 4 at 10AM local time

General On-Sale: Nov. 7 at 10AM local time

Argentina: Pre-sale details coming soon

São Paulo: Cyber Army Pre-sale Nov. 3 - 4 at 10AM local time

General On-Sale: Nov. 5 at 10AM local time

Santiago, Chile: Cyber Army Pre-sale Nov. 2 - 3 at 10am local time

General On-Sale: Nov. 4 at 10AM local time

Mexico (all 3 shows): Cyber Army Pre-sale Nov. 8 - 9 at 10AM local time

General On-Sale: Nov. 12 at 10AM local time

VIP package upgrades including full band member Photo Ops and individual band member Meet & Greets will be available starting with pre-sales through the band's website.

Additional ticketing info can be found through the band's website.

What Megadeth's Dave Previously Stated About His Farewell Plans

Back in mid-August, Megadeth's Dave Mustaine made his intentions known. His statement read as follows:

There's so many musicians that have come to the end of their career, whether accidental or intentional. Most of them don't get to go out on their own terms on top and that's where I'm at in my life right now. I have traveled the world and have made millions upon millions of fans and the hardest part of all of this is saying goodbye to them. We can't wait for you to hear this album and see us on tour. If there was ever a perfect time for us to put out a new album, it's now. If there was ever a perfect time to tour the world, it's now. This is also a perfect time for us to tell you that it's our last studio album. We've made a lot of friends over the years and I hope to see all of you on our global farewell tour. Don't be mad, don't be sad, be happy for us all, come celebrate with me these next few years. We have done something together that's truly wonderful and will probably never happen again. We started a musical style, we started a revolution, we changed the guitar world and how it's played and we changed the world. The bands I played in have influenced the world. I love you all for it. Thank you for everything.

What Else Do We Know About Megadeth's Farewell?

Megadeth are set to release their forthcoming self-titled album via Dave Mustaine's Tradecraft imprint in partnership with Frontiers Label Group’s new BLKIIBLK on Jan. 23, 2026.

The group just revealed the track listing for the album, complete with the bonus cut that's a cover of Metallica's "Ride the Lightning."

Meanwhile, Megadeth also have a number of tour dates this year before the farewell run begins. Plus, they've been announced as support for Iron Maiden in 2026. You can find all the Megadeth tour stops as well as ticketing information and VIP and Meet & Greet options through the Megadeth website.