What Ever Happened to Rock + Metal’s Class of 1985?

Whatever happened to rock and metal's class of 1985?

It was an interesting time for heavier music. In the metal world, thrash was all the rage. On the heels of Metallica, Slayer and Anthrax, four stellar thrash bands would make their initial imprints in 1985 further solidifying the lightning quick style of playing as a viable metal subgenre.

The year 1985 also gave us old faces in new places as David Lee Roth was formulating his exit plan from Van Halen and '70s icons Paul Rodgers and Jimmy Page created the new supergroup The Firm.

The college rock scene was introducing two bands leaning into their darker sides, while the pop rock world saw Duran Duran splinter into two of the more interesting side projects of the '80s.

What happened to all of the bands that emerged in 1985? Some had long lasting careers that are still going, while others enjoyed a short lived time in the spotlight. But it's still interesting to see how all of their paths played out.

See what happened to rock and metal's class of 1985 below.

