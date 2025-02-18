What ever happened to rock and metal's class of 1995?

Though it may feel like yesterday when you start hearing the music, it's actually been 30 years since each of the acts listed hear started making their impact on the rock and metal scene.

Included in this list is the first Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band to enjoy their breakout in 1995. That would be the Dave Grohl-led Foo Fighters who emerged after the former Nirvana drummer's band ended with the death of Kurt Cobain a year prior.

It was also the year that a dance-pop artist from Canada, who had very modest success up until that point, decided to write and record one of the edgier and more honest albums of the decade. It defiantly represented the artist that she wanted to become. We're talking about Alanis Morissette, who rode the wave of Jagged Little Pill en route to becoming the second biggest selling female-led album in music history.

READ MORE: The 'Big 4' Rock Artists of 1995

We should note, and you may have guessed by Morissette's inclusion, that not every artist on this list released their debut album in 1995. We're merely suggesting that 1995 was the year that each act o this list stepped up and had their breakout moment in either rock or metal.

Who else made the cut? We narrowed this list to 15, but easily could have included several more including such acts as Our Lady Peace, Poe, Spacehog, Dishwalla, Slash's Snakepit, The Rentals and Kenny Wayne Shepherd who all had their '90s moments.

Scroll down and check out what ever happened to rock and metal's Class of 1995.

What Ever Happened to Rock + Metal's Class of 1995? Alt-rock was thriving, grunge was hitting a tipping point, but there were still plenty of acts just starting to make their mark on rock and metal music. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

31 Essential Rock + Metal Albums Turning 30 in 2025 Grunge was going strong, but it wasn't the only game in town in 1995. How many of these albums from 30 years ago do you remember? Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

Visit the Loudwire merch store.