The Family Values Tour may have had a fairly short shelf life, but it did provide an avenue for more than 40 rock, metal and rap acts to reach a wider audience.

The Early Years of the Family Values Tour

The Family Values Tour was launched by Korn in 1998 with a 29-date trek that criss-crossed the U.S. The first-ever show was held at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York on Sept. 22, 1998.

The lineup for the inaugural Family Values Tour saw Korn joined by Limp Bizkit, Rammstein, Incubus, Orgy and Ice Cube.

"It was the first time we ever played arenas and it seemed everyone who was on that tour – except for Cube, who was already huge – blew up and were playing bigger shows after," Korn's Jonathan Davis shared with Metal Hammer in 2019.

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Getty Images[/caption]Year one proved to be a hit, leading to the return of Korn's traveling festival in 1999, with Korn once again headlining.

Family Values Tour's Stops and Starts

Family Values would then take a year off before returning in 2001. This would mark the first year Korn was not included in the lineup.

The tour's return was unfortunately short-lived. It wouldn't be until 2006 that we would get another edition of the Family Values Tour, but with Korn back in the mix alongside Deftones and Stone Sour.

The touring version of Family Values returned for the fifth and final time in 2007 with Korn and Evanescence as headliners. This year also featured a second "side stage) that included then newcomers Five Finger Death Punch.

The Future of the Family Values Tour

The final installment to feature Korn's Family Values branding came in 2013 when the band headlined the one-day Family Values Festival in Broomfield, Colorado.

Their attempt at turning Family Values into a destination festival saw Korn headline along with Hollywood Undead, Asking Alexandria and Machine Gun Kelly. The festival did not return the following year.

Members of Korn have been optimistic about the tour's return over the years, with Davis even once saying, "There's plenty of aggressive acts in all forms of music that could tour together and do a new Family Values, so it's definitely something we could look at doing again in the future."

Here is a look back at all 43 music acts that have played any version of the Family Values Tour over the years, including some you might not remember.

All 43 Acts That Played Korn's Family Values Tour Breaking down each band's appearances on the Family Values Tour. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Now, how about Ozzfest? Let's rank the lineups from all the years!