The next era of Five Finger Death Punch is upon us as the band has just released the new song "Eye of the Storm."

The band is in the midst of an incredible run of 12 straight chart-topping singles on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart, most recently hitting with "The End" off their Best Of, Vol 2 album last year. Will "Eye of the Storm" follow that path?

About Five Finger Death Punch's 'Eye of the Storm'

Having re-recorded their biggest hits for their Best Of, Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 collections in recent years, Five Finger Death Punch are ready to kick off their next era. "Eye of the Storm" is the first taste of new music since their career-spanning recaps.

The song is a driving, furious banger that kicks off what's expected to be a new album cycle in grand fashion.

Guitarist Zoltan Bathory shares, "The new music has been turning out heavier than anything we've done in years, with a cinematic undertone running beneath it. We had three years to write this record and really live with it. We started with nearly 30 songs and carved it down to 14 or 15, we even considered a double album at one point. This is our 10th studio album and our 20th anniversary as a band, we knew we had to hit it hard."

He continues, "What excites me most is that I'm hearing the early era again, that grit, that bite, that aggression, while simultaneously exploring completely new territories. I wrote the music for the entire first album and most of the second, so that energy isn't nostalgia for me, it's where I come from. Those are my roots. It feels like coming home at full speed, while my brother Ivan is bringing some incredible lyrics and melodies and his voice sounds absolutely huge on this record. I am really looking forward to the next decade."

Five Finger Death Punch, "Eye of the Storm"

Five Finger Death Punch, "Eye of the Storm" Lyrics

Oh Father please forgive us 'cause we know just what we've done As we dance around a tombstone and we crash into the sun

As the fires rise around us and we bear our crown of thorns We can finally rest in pieces in the eye of the storm Aggression

Its the only thing you’ll hear It's just like music to your ears And thats why I blame you Deception

its a pain that burns inside

It only hurts when its applied (sign here)

And that's why I blame you for feeling the way that I do Oh Father please forgive us 'cause we know just what we've done As we dance around a tombstone and we crash into the sun

As the fires rise around us and we bear our crown of thorns We can finally rest in pieces in the eye of the storm

Burn! Descension

It's a bitter pill to take

Knowing you are not a saint (you lose) And that’s why I blame you

Reflection

Look directly in the mirror and tell me what it is you fear (it’s me) And that's why I blame you for feeling the way that I do Oh Father please forgive us 'cause we know just what we've done As we dance around a tombstone and we crash into the sun

As the fires rise around us and we bear our crown of thorns We can finally rest in pieces in the eye of the storm Burn! Oh Father please forgive us 'cause we know just what we've done As we dance around a tombstone and we crash into the sun

As the fires rise around us and we bear our crown of thorns We can finally rest in pieces in the eye of the storm

What Five Finger Death Punch Have Said About New Music

Back in January, Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory told Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong, "There's always something going on. We recorded a bunch of pieces and we have about 25, 26 ideas that are pretty worked out musically. And then...what's the 13, 14 songs that are going to make it, at least for this record, and the rest go back to the vault."

READ MORE: Five Finger Death Punch's Zoltan Bathory Reflects on 20 Years, Prepares for 10th Studio Album

While we're just getting a new song today, it appears as though news on a new album is not too far off.

Five Finger Death Punch in 2026

Things have been starting to ramp back up in the Five Finger Death Punch camp. The group has begun booking touring, with their next scheduled show. taking place June 18 at the Inn of the Mountain Gods resort in Mescalero, N.M.

A full-fledged headline tour will follow just over a month later on July 20 in Camden, N.J. Cody Jinks and Eva Under Fire will provide support on the band's 20th anniversary tour. Dates are currently booked through October. In addition, the band has a U.K. and European trek scheduled for early 2027.

For ticketing information and all of the scheduled Five Finger Death Punch tour dates, check the band's website.

See other big rock and metal bands touring in 2026 below.