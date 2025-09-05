Five Finger Death Punch are kicking off promotion of their newly announced Best Of - Vol. 2 in grand fashion, pairing up with Babymetal on a new version of their song "The End."

As some fans will recall, "The End" was the powerful album closer from Five Finger Death Punch's 2022 album AfterLife, but as the band is in the process of re-recording some of their biggest anthems after their previous record label sold their original song masters without their knowledge, they saw an opportunity to re-envision the track with a special guest.

Babymetal's Su-Metal shares, "Five Finger Death Punch and Babymetal had performed at the same festival overseas back in 2015, so I was really happy thinking they might have remembered me from then. I sang Japanese lyrics inspired by and based on the original lyrics of 'The End' and spent a lot of time experimenting to figure out what kind of voice would best suit such a deep, cool track."

She adds, "My favorite part of the song is the flow from the section starting with 'Negai o kakete' right after the chorus into the break — I loved how my voice gradually got covered and engulfed by Ivan [Moody]’s growl, which gave me chills. I hope listeners will enjoy that moment as well.”

Get a closer listen and check out the lyrics for the track below:

Five Finger Death Punch Featuring Babymetal, "The End"

Five Finger Death Punch Featuring Babymetal, "The End" Lyrics

It’s hard to tell these days in which way that we’re falling

I’m not sure anymore what’s right or what is wrong

It’s hurts to feel, to think, to know I may be nothing

But then again I’ve been wrong before I’ve opened up my eyes

Just to wish that I’d stayed blind Blacken out the sky

And let the arrows fly

It’s never over

Not til it’s over

Outside looking in

When do the nightmares end

Over and over

Until it’s over

The End It’s hard to fathom just how fast we all are spinning

It’s hard to know that there’s a heaven beyond hell

It burns a hole right through my soul to think it’s ending

But then again, I’ve been right right before I’ve opened up my eyes

Just to find out you’re all blind Blacken out the sky

And let the arrows fly

It’s never over

Not til it’s over

Outside looking in

When do the nightmares end

Over and over

Until it’s over Make a wish

Say a prayer

Hope that someone is out there

Build a bridge to Babylon

Then burn it to the ground Burn it to the ground

(Burn it to the ground)

Burn it to the ground

(Burn it to the ground)

Build a bridge to Babylon

Then burn it, burn it, burn it down Blacken out the sky

And let the arrows fly

It’s never over

Not til it’s over

Outside looking in

When do the nightmares end

Over and over

Until it’s over Just start it over

Until it’s over

Over and over

The End

"The End" Begins Five Finger Death Punch's Best Of — Vol. 2 Support

Along with the release of "The End," Five Finger Death Punch officially announced plans surrounding their Best Of — Vol. 2 collection.

As the first volume of re-recorded Five Finger Death Punch anthems focused on the early portion of the band's career, this new 16-track set centers more on music from the latter portion.

This latest set features newly recorded versions of such FFDP standouts as "I Apologize," "Trouble," "Sham Pain," "Gone Away," "Blue On Black" and "When the Seasons Change" along with live versions of "Wash It All Away," "Wrong Side of Heaven" and "Jekyll and Hyde."

The full album track listing and artwork can be viewed below. Pre-orders for the set are currently underway. Five Finger Death Punch's Best Of — Vol. 2 arrives Oct. 24. You can also find 20th anniversary merch from the group via their website.

Five Finger Death Punch, Best Of — Vol. 2 Artwork + Track Listing

five finger death punch best of vol 2 Best Of - Vol. 2"/>Better Noise Music loading...

1. "Hell to Pay" (2025 Version)

2. "The End" (feat. BABYMETAL) (2025 Version)

3. "M.I.N.E (End This Way)" (2025 Version)

4. "Hard to See" (2025 Version)

5. "Got Your Six" (2025 Version)

6. "Cold" (2025 Version)

7. "Burn MF" (2025 Version)

8. "Never Enough" (2025 Version)

9. "Sham Pain" (2025 Version)

10. "Blue on Black" (2025 Version)

11. "I Apologize" (2025 Version)

12. "Trouble" (2025 Version)

13. "When the Seasons Change" (2025 Version)

14. "Cradle to the Grave" (2025 Version)

15. "My Nemesis" (2025 Version)

16. "Walk Away" (2025 Version)

17. "Wash It All Away" (Live)

18. "Wrong Side of Heaven" (Live)

19. "Jekyll and Hyde" (Live)