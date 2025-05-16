Five Finger Death Punch Pull Taylor Swift Move After Ex-Label Sells Original Masters

Five Finger Death Punch have figured out their response after their former label sold their original masters and they've decided to re-record their classic tracks for a new 20th anniversary hits collection.

Earlier this week, guitarist Zoltan Bathory shared in an interview with Rock Feed how the band learned that their former label had not even consulted them or offered them the chance to purchase their original masters before making the deal. While they spoke of formulating their next step, behind the scenes they had already started working toward their response.

READ MORE: Former Label Sold Five Finger Death Punch's Album Masters Without Their Knowledge

“We would have loved to have a shot at reclaiming our masters, or at least to be involved in the transaction but we found out after the fact. Surprised, but not surprised. These kinds of behind closed doors deals have become far too common in the music industry," Bathory said in a statement. "Labels buy, sell or trade artist’s work without their knowledge or consent, reducing them to soulless commodities."

"But life is a chess game so when this happened to Taylor Swift, she responded by re-recording her catalog. After that respectably bold move, her fans switched to streaming the new version out of protest and loyalty. We have one of the most hardcore and loyal fan bases on the planet so I know our fans will do the same,” the guitarist added.

About Five Finger Death Punch's Re-Recordings

As stated, Five Finger Death Punch have been working behind the scenes to re-record some of their biggest tracks after seeing their original masters sold off without their involvement. Those songs will shortly see the light of day as part of the band's 20th anniversary release, Best Of - Volume 1.

The group had already been considering options of things to do surrounding their 20th anniversary and after being taken aback by the sell, they decided to make something positive out of the situation. Rather than remixing or remastering already established catalog material, they completely re-recorded the songs that appear on the hits collection.

Coinciding with the announcement, the band has made the song "I Refuse," a fan favorite that was always meant to be a single, the first song issued from the collection. The reimagined and re-recorded version is now a duet with In This Moment's Maria Brink singing opposite Ivan Moody. Check it out below.

Five Finger Death Punch Featuring Maria Brink, "I Refuse"

What Else Is On Five Finger Death Punch's 'Best Of - Volume 1'?

It should be noted that Five Finger Death Punch's Best Of - Volume 1 is a 17-song collection. It features a mix of the newly recorded versions of classic hits with a trio of live versions of fan favorites including "Trouble," "Welcome to the Circus" and "The Bleeding."

The collection is set to be released July 18 through Better Noise Music and it's currently available to pre-order in a variety of formats.

Fans can also check out the band's webstore for new special-edition merch collections that are commemorating that band's 20th anniversary.

Five Finger Death Punch, Best Of – Volume 1 Artwork + Track Listing

five finger death punch best of vol 1 album artwork Better Noise Music loading...

1. Under and Over It (2025 Version)

2. Wash It All Away (2025 Version)

3. Battle Born (2025 Version)

4. I Refuse (feat. Maria Brink of In This Moment) (2025 Version)

5. Jekyll and Hyde (2025 Version)

6. Wrong Side of Heaven (2025 Version)

7. Lift Me Up (2025 Version)

8. Far From Home (2025 Version)

9. Bad Company (2025 Version)

10. House of the Rising Sun (2025 Version)

11. Gone Away (2025 Version)

12. Remember Everything (2025 Version)

13. Coming Down (2025 Version)

14. The Bleeding (2025 Version)

15. Trouble (Live)

16. Welcome To The Circus (Live)

17. The Bleeding (Live)