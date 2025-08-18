Five Finger Death Punch’s Zoltan Bathory Is Selling Massive $28M Castle
Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory is ready to move on from his Las Vegas castle that looks like it was ripped right from the pages of a fairy tale.
According to Mansion Global, Bathory spent $3.25 million on the castle in 2019 before putting a ton of work into it over the next six years. Now, he has it listed for $28 million.
"This home is an absolute masterpiece, all due to Zoltan's incredible vision," Monica Nalbantoglu, a realtor who is working with Bathory to sell the property, said.
According to information provided by Nalbantoglu, the home is located in a gated community and is meant to be a reinterpretation of a 17th-century castle. For inspiration for the project, Bathory and a team of designers looked at European castles, yacht interiors and New York lofts.
Unique features on the exterior of the home include:
- Largest private dock in the neighborhood
- Lap pool
- Roof top deck
- Hidden rooftop elevator disguised as one of the chimneys
The floors inside the home are made of limestone shipped in from Turkey and Peru. Wood from a French chateau that is more than 500 years old was also incorporated into the redesign.
The ceiling features a mosaic pattern created by a Ukrainian artist who laid more than 100 panels that tell a story once connected.
Here is a look at what the home looks like today:
ON THE MARKET: Five Finger Death Punch's Zoltan Bathory's Unbelievable Castle
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll