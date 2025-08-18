Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory is ready to move on from his Las Vegas castle that looks like it was ripped right from the pages of a fairy tale.

According to Mansion Global, Bathory spent $3.25 million on the castle in 2019 before putting a ton of work into it over the next six years. Now, he has it listed for $28 million.

"This home is an absolute masterpiece, all due to Zoltan's incredible vision," Monica Nalbantoglu, a realtor who is working with Bathory to sell the property, said.

Photo courtesy of Monica Nalbantoglu of Rob Jensen Company

According to information provided by Nalbantoglu, the home is located in a gated community and is meant to be a reinterpretation of a 17th-century castle. For inspiration for the project, Bathory and a team of designers looked at European castles, yacht interiors and New York lofts.

Unique features on the exterior of the home include:

Largest private dock in the neighborhood

Lap pool

Roof top deck

Hidden rooftop elevator disguised as one of the chimneys

The floors inside the home are made of limestone shipped in from Turkey and Peru. Wood from a French chateau that is more than 500 years old was also incorporated into the redesign.

The ceiling features a mosaic pattern created by a Ukrainian artist who laid more than 100 panels that tell a story once connected.

Here is a look at what the home looks like today: