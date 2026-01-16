The tour announcements came back in full force this week. In fact, we've got a whopping 25 new tours that were announced over the last seven days, while an additional nine rock and metal festivals had big news to share.

This week we got a wealth of Five Finger Death Punch tour dates coming in celebration of their 20th anniversary. Cody Jinks and Eva Under Fire will be joining them on the run.

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson are back with yet another co-headline tour. The two acts will take out The Hu and Orgy on the "Freaks on Parade" tour.

And if you're looking for something a little more extreme, Behemoth announced a major spring run that will feature Deicide, Rotting Christ and Immolation.

This week also brought us tours from 311, The Academy Is, Avatar, Bush, The Black Dahlia Murder, Sammy Hagar, John Mellencamp and more.

Meanwhile, on the festival front, you can now check out the newly announced lineups for Inkcarceration Festival, Rock Fest and the country-meets-rock Rock the Country festival among others.

Check out all the big announcements from the last seven days below.

311 in 2025 Big Splash PR loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 23 - Aug. 1

Support Acts: Tunnel Vision

the academy is in 2026 Surrender Records / Photo Credit: Jonathan Weber loading...

Tour Dates: April 10 - May 9

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: 20th Anniversary Tour

avatar in 2026 Photo Credit: Johan Carlén loading...

Tour Dates: April 16 - May 20

Support Acts: Fleshgod Apocalypse, Frozen Soul

behemoth in 2026 Phtoto Credit: Sylwia Makris + Christian Martin Weiss loading...

Tour Dates: April 14 - May 21

Support Acts: Deicide, Rotting Christ, Immolation

brian eschebach of the black dahlia murder and the black dahlia murder spring fling 2026 tour admat Miikka Skaffari, Getty Images / Metal Blade loading...

Tour Dates: April 2 - May 2

Support Acts: The Acacia Strain, Disembodied Tyrant, Corpse Pile

bush in 2026 Photo credit: Chapman Baehler loading...

Tour Dates: April 7 - May 16

Support Acts: Mammoth, James and the Cold Gun

cancer bats in 2023 Dale MacMillan, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: April 3 - 25

Support Acts: Anciients, Teeth and Chastity

Notes: Birthing the Giants 20th Anniversary.

fishbone in 2026 Matt Dessner loading...

Tour Dates: April 9 - May 9

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: In Your Face 40th Anniversary

five finger death punch Chad Martel loading...

Tour Dates: July 20 - Oct. 23

Support Acts: Cody Jinks, Eva Under Fire

Notes: 20th Anniversary Tour

flea in 2026 Photo by Gus Van Sant loading...

Tour Dates: May 7 - 16

Support Acts: None Listed

sammy hagar in 2026 Rob Shanahan loading...

Tour Dates: June 13 - 27

Support Acts: Rick Springfield

hail the sun in 2026 Credit: Alexander Bemis loading...

Tour Dates: April 2 - May 7

Support Acts: Foxy Shazam, Lady Radiator, Makari, Mella, Resilia

Illumina A.D / RoZY / Deep Within

lllumina ad in 2026 MDPR loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 20 - March 1

Support Acts: Band will alternate headlining.

tom keifer in 2015 Scott Dudelson, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: May 2 - Aug. 1

Support Acts: John Corabi, Buckcherry, L.A. Guns, Lita Ford

Lords of Acid

lords of acid 2026 tour admat SRO PR loading...

Tour Dates: April 25 - May 31

Support Acts: Dead on a Sunday, Princess Superstar, Tony and the Kiki, MZ Neon

john mellencamp in 2025 Timothy Norris, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: July 10 - Aug. 12

Support Acts: None Listed

Memorials

memorials in 2026 Photo by David Masters loading...

Tour Dates: May 7 - 17

Support Acts: Holy Fuck

Pavement

stephen malkmus of pavement in 2025 Amy E. Price, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: July 17 - 27

Support Acts: None Listed

john gallagher of raven in 2024 Elise Roymans, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: March 18 - May 3

Support Acts: Slackjaw

Soul Blind

soul blind in 2026 Photo by Justin Pietropaoli loading...

Tour Dates: April 14 - May 10

Support Acts: Split Chain, Downward, Dream Fatigue

Temple of Love

temple of love 2026 tour admat Action! Public Relations loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 30 - Feb. 14

Support Acts:

they might be giants in 2026 Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez loading...

Tour Dates: April 17 - June 6

Support Acts: None Listed

The Third Mind

the third mind in 2026 Photo credit: Craig Parker Adams loading...

Tour Dates: March 12 - 21

Support Acts: None Listed

Vicious Rumors

vicious rumors in 2026 Atom Splitter PR loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 25 - March 29; Sept. 12 - 18

Support Acts: None Listed

rob zombie marilyn manson 2026 tour flyer Live Nation / Steve Jennings, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 20 - Sept. 20

Support Acts: The Hu, Orgy

Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News

fans attend machine gun kelly concert in las vegas in 2021 Ethan Miller, Getty Images loading...

* Limp Bizkit, Disturbed and Bad Omens will headline the 2026 Inkcarceration Festival, taking place July 17-19 at the Ohio State Reformatory In Mansfield, Ohio. Other top bands on the bill include Papa Roach, Cypress Hill, Hollywood Undead, Gojira, The Used, Sleeping With Sirens, A Day to Remember, Motionless in White and Ice Nine Kills.

* the 2026 Rock Fest lineup has been revealed. Gojira, Limp Bizkit and The Offspring will headline the festival July 16-18, while Candlebox and Buckcherry head-up the festival Bonus Bash on July 15. I Prevail, Body Count, Halestorm, The Pretty Reckless, Insane Clown Posse, Machine Head, Hatebreed, Static-X, Hollywood Undead and more are also on board.

* Kid Rock will join Creed, Shinedown, Jelly Roll, Blake Shelton, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Aaron Lewis, Jason Aldean, Brooks and Dunn, Ludacris, Nelly and more in bringing the Rock the Country festival to eight U.S. "small towns" in 2026.

* The annual Bottle Rock Napa is set for May 22-24 in Napa Valley with a killer lineup. Lorde, Foo Fighters and Backstreet Boys will headline the eclectic three-day music event, with other rock acts including Bush, Tom Morello, Matt Maeson, LCD Soundsystem, Rilo Kiley, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Better Than Ezra, The Warning, Chevy Metal, The Paradox, Moonalice and more taking part.

* The 2026 Michigan Metal Fest will feature A Killer's Confession, Ventana, Crossbreed, Gorepig, DemsFightingWords and Let It Rot. The festival will take place Aug. 14 and 15 at the Leila Arboretum in Battle Creek, Mich.

* Sublime, Slightly Stoopid, Rebelution and The Dirty Heads will head up the 2026 Point Break Festival taking place June 20-21 at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

* The 12th edition of Quebec City's Le Phoque Off is set for Feb. 13-21 in multiple venues across the Canadian city. This year's music showcase will feature such acts as Afternoon Bike Ride, Jeremie Lachance, Sudden Waves, Wizaard. Sandveiss, messe, Pust and many more.

* Organizers have revealed that the fifth annual Tennessee Metal Devastation Festival will take place on Oct. 10 at the Amp in Jackson, Tenn. A lineup announcement will follow soon.

* The Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend is now on the books for April 9-12 at The Orleans in Las Vegas. The weekend will feature vintage music, fashion and culture with 40 bands, 20 DJs, the car show, three days of Tiki pool parties, burlesque, shopping, meetups and more

* Metal Allegiance have confirmed the performance lineup for their annual NAMM week performance at the Anaheim House of Blues on Jan. 22. Joining the core group of Mark Menghi, Mike Portnoy, David Ellefson and Alex Skolnick will be Chuck Billy, John Bush, Doc Coyle, William DuVall, Jack Gibson, Gary Holt, Andreas Kisser and Troy Sanders along with some surprise guests. Chained Saint, Red Reign and Lost Legacy will also play supporting sets.

* Buckcherry will headline the 2026 Moonlit Mayhem concert taking place in the Phoenix area as part of Cave Creek Bike Week at Harold's Cave Creek Corral. The concert is set for April 11.

* Hamilton Leithauser has announced the dates for his annual residency at New York's Cafe Carlyle. Now in his eighth year of appearances at the venue, Leithauser is set to play March 4-7, 11-14, 18-21 and 25-28.

