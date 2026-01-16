25 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Jan. 9-15, 2026)

25 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Jan. 9-15, 2026)

Ethan Miller (2) / Gary Miller, Getty Images

The tour announcements came back in full force this week. In fact, we've got a whopping 25 new tours that were announced over the last seven days, while an additional nine rock and metal festivals had big news to share.

This week we got a wealth of Five Finger Death Punch tour dates coming in celebration of their 20th anniversary. Cody Jinks and Eva Under Fire will be joining them on the run.

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson are back with yet another co-headline tour. The two acts will take out The Hu and Orgy on the "Freaks on Parade" tour.

And if you're looking for something a little more extreme, Behemoth announced a major spring run that will feature Deicide, Rotting Christ and Immolation.

This week also brought us tours from 311, The Academy Is, Avatar, Bush, The Black Dahlia Murder, Sammy Hagar, John Mellencamp and more.

Meanwhile, on the festival front, you can now check out the newly announced lineups for Inkcarceration Festival, Rock Fest and the country-meets-rock Rock the Country festival among others.

Check out all the big announcements from the last seven days below.

311

Big Splash PR
loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 23 - Aug. 1
Support Acts: Tunnel Vision
Ticketing Info

The Academy Is

Surrender Records / Photo Credit: Jonathan Weber
loading...

Tour Dates: April 10 - May 9
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: 20th Anniversary Tour
Ticketing Info

Avatar

Photo Credit: Johan Carlén
loading...

Tour Dates: April 16 - May 20
Support Acts: Fleshgod Apocalypse, Frozen Soul
Ticketing Info

Behemoth

Phtoto Credit: Sylwia Makris + Christian Martin Weiss
loading...

Tour Dates: April 14 - May 21
Support Acts: Deicide, Rotting Christ, Immolation
Ticketing Info

The Black Dahlia Murder

Miikka Skaffari, Getty Images / Metal Blade
loading...

Tour Dates: April 2 - May 2
Support Acts: The Acacia Strain, Disembodied Tyrant, Corpse Pile
Ticketing Info

Bush

Photo credit: Chapman Baehler
loading...

Tour Dates: April 7 - May 16
Support Acts: Mammoth, James and the Cold Gun
Ticketing Info

Cancer Bats

Dale MacMillan, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: April 3 - 25
Support Acts: Anciients, Teeth and Chastity
Notes: Birthing the Giants 20th Anniversary.
Ticketing Info

Fishbone

Matt Dessner
loading...

Tour Dates: April 9 - May 9
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: In Your Face 40th Anniversary
Ticketing Info

Five Finger Death Punch

Chad Martel
loading...

Tour Dates: July 20 - Oct. 23
Support Acts: Cody Jinks, Eva Under Fire
Notes: 20th Anniversary Tour
Ticketing Info

READ MORE: Five Finger Death Punch's Zoltan Bathory Selling Massive $28 Million Castle

Flea and the Honora Band

Photo by Gus Van Sant
loading...

Tour Dates: May 7 - 16
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Sammy Hagar

Rob Shanahan
loading...

Tour Dates: June 13 - 27
Support Acts: Rick Springfield
Ticketing Info

Hail the Sun

Credit: Alexander Bemis
loading...

Tour Dates: April 2 - May 7
Support Acts: Foxy Shazam, Lady Radiator, Makari, Mella, Resilia
Ticketing Info

Illumina A.D / RoZY / Deep Within

MDPR
loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 20 - March 1
Support Acts: Band will alternate headlining.
Ticketing Info

Tom Keifer Band

Scott Dudelson, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: May 2 - Aug. 1
Support Acts: John Corabi, Buckcherry, L.A. Guns, Lita Ford
Ticketing Info

Lords of Acid

SRO PR
loading...

Tour Dates: April 25 - May 31
Support Acts: Dead on a Sunday, Princess Superstar, Tony and the Kiki, MZ Neon
Ticketing Info

John Mellencamp

Timothy Norris, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: July 10 - Aug. 12
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Memorials

Photo by David Masters
loading...

Tour Dates: May 7 - 17
Support Acts: Holy Fuck
Ticketing Info

Pavement

Amy E. Price, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: July 17 - 27
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Raven

Elise Roymans, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: March 18 - May 3
Support Acts: Slackjaw
Ticketing Info

Soul Blind

Photo by Justin Pietropaoli
loading...

Tour Dates: April 14 - May 10
Support Acts: Split Chain, Downward, Dream Fatigue
Ticketing Info

Temple of Love

Action! Public Relations
loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 30 - Feb. 14
Support Acts:
Ticketing Info

They Might Be Giants

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez
loading...

Tour Dates: April 17 - June 6
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

The Third Mind

Photo credit: Craig Parker Adams
loading...

Tour Dates: March 12 - 21
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Vicious Rumors

Atom Splitter PR
loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 25 - March 29; Sept. 12 - 18
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Rob Zombie / Marilyn Manson

Live Nation / Steve Jennings, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 20 - Sept. 20
Support Acts: The Hu, Orgy
Ticketing Info

Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News

Ethan Miller, Getty Images
loading...

* Limp Bizkit, Disturbed and Bad Omens will headline the 2026 Inkcarceration Festival, taking place July 17-19 at the Ohio State Reformatory In Mansfield, Ohio. Other top bands on the bill include Papa Roach, Cypress Hill, Hollywood Undead, Gojira, The Used, Sleeping With Sirens, A Day to Remember, Motionless in White and Ice Nine Kills.
Ticketing Info

* the 2026 Rock Fest lineup has been revealed. Gojira, Limp Bizkit and The Offspring will headline the festival July 16-18, while Candlebox and Buckcherry head-up the festival Bonus Bash on July 15. I Prevail, Body Count, Halestorm, The Pretty Reckless, Insane Clown Posse, Machine Head, Hatebreed, Static-X, Hollywood Undead and more are also on board.
Ticketing Info

* Kid Rock will join Creed, Shinedown, Jelly Roll, Blake Shelton, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Aaron Lewis, Jason Aldean, Brooks and Dunn, Ludacris, Nelly and more in bringing the Rock the Country festival to eight U.S. "small towns" in 2026.
Ticketing Info

* The annual Bottle Rock Napa is set for May 22-24 in Napa Valley with a killer lineup. Lorde, Foo Fighters and Backstreet Boys will headline the eclectic three-day music event, with other rock acts including Bush, Tom Morello, Matt Maeson, LCD Soundsystem, Rilo Kiley, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Better Than Ezra, The Warning, Chevy Metal, The Paradox, Moonalice and more taking part.
Ticketing Info

* The 2026 Michigan Metal Fest will feature A Killer's Confession, Ventana, Crossbreed, Gorepig, DemsFightingWords and Let It Rot. The festival will take place Aug. 14 and 15 at the Leila Arboretum in Battle Creek, Mich.
Ticketing Info

* Sublime, Slightly Stoopid, Rebelution and The Dirty Heads will head up the 2026 Point Break Festival taking place June 20-21 at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.
Ticketing Info

* The 12th edition of Quebec City's Le Phoque Off is set for Feb. 13-21 in multiple venues across the Canadian city. This year's music showcase will feature such acts as Afternoon Bike Ride, Jeremie Lachance, Sudden Waves, Wizaard. Sandveiss, messe, Pust and many more.
Ticketing Info

* Organizers have revealed that the fifth annual Tennessee Metal Devastation Festival will take place on Oct. 10 at the Amp in Jackson, Tenn. A lineup announcement will follow soon.
Ticketing Info

* The Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend is now on the books for April 9-12 at The Orleans in Las Vegas. The weekend will feature vintage music, fashion and culture with 40 bands, 20 DJs, the car show, three days of Tiki pool parties, burlesque, shopping, meetups and more
Ticketing Info

* Metal Allegiance have confirmed the performance lineup for their annual NAMM week performance at the Anaheim House of Blues on Jan. 22. Joining the core group of Mark Menghi, Mike Portnoy, David Ellefson and Alex Skolnick will be Chuck Billy, John Bush, Doc Coyle, William DuVall, Jack Gibson, Gary Holt, Andreas Kisser and Troy Sanders along with some surprise guests. Chained Saint, Red Reign and Lost Legacy will also play supporting sets.
Ticketing Info

* Buckcherry will headline the 2026 Moonlit Mayhem concert taking place in the Phoenix area as part of Cave Creek Bike Week at Harold's Cave Creek Corral. The concert is set for April 11.
Ticketing Info

* Hamilton Leithauser has announced the dates for his annual residency at New York's Cafe Carlyle. Now in his eighth year of appearances at the venue, Leithauser is set to play March 4-7, 11-14, 18-21 and 25-28.
Ticketing Info

See what other major rock and metal tours are happening in 2026 by checking out the gallery below.

2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide

These are the biggest rock and metal tours happening in 2026 so far, including Metallica, Iron Maiden, My Chemical Romance and more.

Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

Filed Under: 311, Avatar, Behemoth, Bush, Cancer Bats, Fishbone, Five Finger Death Punch, Flea, Hail the Sun, John Mellencamp, Marilyn Manson, Raven, Rob Zombie, Sammy Hagar, The Academy Is, The Black Dahlia Murder, They Might Be Giants, Tom Keifer, tour
Categories: Concerts, Festivals, Metal, News, Rock

More From Loudwire