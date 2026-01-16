25 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Jan. 9-15, 2026)
The tour announcements came back in full force this week. In fact, we've got a whopping 25 new tours that were announced over the last seven days, while an additional nine rock and metal festivals had big news to share.
This week we got a wealth of Five Finger Death Punch tour dates coming in celebration of their 20th anniversary. Cody Jinks and Eva Under Fire will be joining them on the run.
Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson are back with yet another co-headline tour. The two acts will take out The Hu and Orgy on the "Freaks on Parade" tour.
And if you're looking for something a little more extreme, Behemoth announced a major spring run that will feature Deicide, Rotting Christ and Immolation.
This week also brought us tours from 311, The Academy Is, Avatar, Bush, The Black Dahlia Murder, Sammy Hagar, John Mellencamp and more.
Meanwhile, on the festival front, you can now check out the newly announced lineups for Inkcarceration Festival, Rock Fest and the country-meets-rock Rock the Country festival among others.
Check out all the big announcements from the last seven days below.
311
Tour Dates: Jan. 23 - Aug. 1
Support Acts: Tunnel Vision
The Academy Is
Tour Dates: April 10 - May 9
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: 20th Anniversary Tour
Avatar
Tour Dates: April 16 - May 20
Support Acts: Fleshgod Apocalypse, Frozen Soul
Behemoth
Tour Dates: April 14 - May 21
Support Acts: Deicide, Rotting Christ, Immolation
The Black Dahlia Murder
Tour Dates: April 2 - May 2
Support Acts: The Acacia Strain, Disembodied Tyrant, Corpse Pile
Bush
Tour Dates: April 7 - May 16
Support Acts: Mammoth, James and the Cold Gun
Cancer Bats
Tour Dates: April 3 - 25
Support Acts: Anciients, Teeth and Chastity
Notes: Birthing the Giants 20th Anniversary.
Fishbone
Tour Dates: April 9 - May 9
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: In Your Face 40th Anniversary
Five Finger Death Punch
Tour Dates: July 20 - Oct. 23
Support Acts: Cody Jinks, Eva Under Fire
Notes: 20th Anniversary Tour
Flea and the Honora Band
Tour Dates: May 7 - 16
Support Acts: None Listed
Sammy Hagar
Tour Dates: June 13 - 27
Support Acts: Rick Springfield
Hail the Sun
Tour Dates: April 2 - May 7
Support Acts: Foxy Shazam, Lady Radiator, Makari, Mella, Resilia
Illumina A.D / RoZY / Deep Within
Tour Dates: Feb. 20 - March 1
Support Acts: Band will alternate headlining.
Tom Keifer Band
Tour Dates: May 2 - Aug. 1
Support Acts: John Corabi, Buckcherry, L.A. Guns, Lita Ford
Lords of Acid
Tour Dates: April 25 - May 31
Support Acts: Dead on a Sunday, Princess Superstar, Tony and the Kiki, MZ Neon
John Mellencamp
Tour Dates: July 10 - Aug. 12
Support Acts: None Listed
Memorials
Tour Dates: May 7 - 17
Support Acts: Holy Fuck
Pavement
Tour Dates: July 17 - 27
Support Acts: None Listed
Raven
Tour Dates: March 18 - May 3
Support Acts: Slackjaw
Soul Blind
Tour Dates: April 14 - May 10
Support Acts: Split Chain, Downward, Dream Fatigue
Temple of Love
Tour Dates: Jan. 30 - Feb. 14
Support Acts:
They Might Be Giants
Tour Dates: April 17 - June 6
Support Acts: None Listed
The Third Mind
Tour Dates: March 12 - 21
Support Acts: None Listed
Vicious Rumors
Tour Dates: Feb. 25 - March 29; Sept. 12 - 18
Support Acts: None Listed
Rob Zombie / Marilyn Manson
Tour Dates: Aug. 20 - Sept. 20
Support Acts: The Hu, Orgy
Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News
* Limp Bizkit, Disturbed and Bad Omens will headline the 2026 Inkcarceration Festival, taking place July 17-19 at the Ohio State Reformatory In Mansfield, Ohio. Other top bands on the bill include Papa Roach, Cypress Hill, Hollywood Undead, Gojira, The Used, Sleeping With Sirens, A Day to Remember, Motionless in White and Ice Nine Kills.
* the 2026 Rock Fest lineup has been revealed. Gojira, Limp Bizkit and The Offspring will headline the festival July 16-18, while Candlebox and Buckcherry head-up the festival Bonus Bash on July 15. I Prevail, Body Count, Halestorm, The Pretty Reckless, Insane Clown Posse, Machine Head, Hatebreed, Static-X, Hollywood Undead and more are also on board.
* Kid Rock will join Creed, Shinedown, Jelly Roll, Blake Shelton, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Aaron Lewis, Jason Aldean, Brooks and Dunn, Ludacris, Nelly and more in bringing the Rock the Country festival to eight U.S. "small towns" in 2026.
* The annual Bottle Rock Napa is set for May 22-24 in Napa Valley with a killer lineup. Lorde, Foo Fighters and Backstreet Boys will headline the eclectic three-day music event, with other rock acts including Bush, Tom Morello, Matt Maeson, LCD Soundsystem, Rilo Kiley, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Better Than Ezra, The Warning, Chevy Metal, The Paradox, Moonalice and more taking part.
* The 2026 Michigan Metal Fest will feature A Killer's Confession, Ventana, Crossbreed, Gorepig, DemsFightingWords and Let It Rot. The festival will take place Aug. 14 and 15 at the Leila Arboretum in Battle Creek, Mich.
* Sublime, Slightly Stoopid, Rebelution and The Dirty Heads will head up the 2026 Point Break Festival taking place June 20-21 at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.
* The 12th edition of Quebec City's Le Phoque Off is set for Feb. 13-21 in multiple venues across the Canadian city. This year's music showcase will feature such acts as Afternoon Bike Ride, Jeremie Lachance, Sudden Waves, Wizaard. Sandveiss, messe, Pust and many more.
* Organizers have revealed that the fifth annual Tennessee Metal Devastation Festival will take place on Oct. 10 at the Amp in Jackson, Tenn. A lineup announcement will follow soon.
* The Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend is now on the books for April 9-12 at The Orleans in Las Vegas. The weekend will feature vintage music, fashion and culture with 40 bands, 20 DJs, the car show, three days of Tiki pool parties, burlesque, shopping, meetups and more
* Metal Allegiance have confirmed the performance lineup for their annual NAMM week performance at the Anaheim House of Blues on Jan. 22. Joining the core group of Mark Menghi, Mike Portnoy, David Ellefson and Alex Skolnick will be Chuck Billy, John Bush, Doc Coyle, William DuVall, Jack Gibson, Gary Holt, Andreas Kisser and Troy Sanders along with some surprise guests. Chained Saint, Red Reign and Lost Legacy will also play supporting sets.
* Buckcherry will headline the 2026 Moonlit Mayhem concert taking place in the Phoenix area as part of Cave Creek Bike Week at Harold's Cave Creek Corral. The concert is set for April 11.
* Hamilton Leithauser has announced the dates for his annual residency at New York's Cafe Carlyle. Now in his eighth year of appearances at the venue, Leithauser is set to play March 4-7, 11-14, 18-21 and 25-28.
