Which rockers turned up at the 2026 Grammy Awards and what were they wearing? Luckily we've got you covered with a photo gallery of all the big Grammy Awards appearances, performances and fashion.

While most are turning in for the big show on Grammy night, there are festivities taking place all through the week in the lead up to "music's biggest night." Among the big events this year were the MusiCares Person of the Year gala saluting Mariah Carey, a big pre-Grammy bash hosted by Primary Wave and a Grammy Salute to Music Industry Icons Avery and Monte Lipman.

READ MORE: Full Rock + Metal 2026 Grammy Awards Winners List

The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen, Foo Fighters, Def Leppard's Joe Elliott and Phil Collen, The Who's Pete Townshend, Jelly Roll and Machine Gun Kelly even got in some extra stage time at some of these events.

There's also the Grammy Premiere Ceremony where most of the awards are handed out ahead of Sunday's CBS telecast of the big Grammy show. It's during this time that a lot of the red carpet arrivals happen and we get a few performances. Spiritbox were among the acts playing the premiere ceremony this year. And we also saw Yungblud and Turnstile among the early winners.

READ MORE: Here's Yungblud's Full Speech for 2026 Grammy Win - 'God Bless F--king Ozzy Osbourne'

And then, of course, there's the big Grammy celebration airing around the world with plenty of performers including a special tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne this year.

Who all turned up at the Grammys and what were they wearing? Find out in the photo gallery below and keep revisiting as we'll continue updating as Grammy day continues.

Also, below the photo gallery you'll find our rundown of who won the Grammy Rock Album category by year and who we think should have won it.

Rockers at the 2026 Grammy Awards See who showed up and what they wore at the 2026 Grammy Awards. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire