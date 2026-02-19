Foo Fighters Announce New Album ‘Your Favorite Toy’ — Listen to the Title Track
The Foo Fighters will release their 12th studio album Your Favorite Toy on April 24 and the title track has just been released.
New Foo Fighters Album Title and Track Listing
The new single is one of 10 songs that will be on the album when it arrives in April. Also included will be the previously released single "Asking for a Friend." Take a listen to the track below. Pre-orders for the new album are being taken through the band's website.
Foo Fighters, Your Favorite Toy Album Art + Track Listing
- "Caught in the Echo"
- "Of All People"
- "Window"
- "Your Favorite Toy"
- "If You Only Knew"
- "Spit Shine"
- "Unconditional"
- "Child Actor"
- "Amen, Caveman"
- "Asking for a Friend"
Your Favorite Toy is the follow-up to 2023's But Here We Are, which was the first Foo Fighters album following the death of long-time drummer Taylor Hawkins.
Dave Grohl handled both guitar and drums on their previous album.
Josh Freese took over on drums in 2023 following Hawkins' death, but was dismissed from the band less than two years later. He was replaced by former Nine Inch Nails drummer Ilan Rubin.
It was not immediately clear in the press materials released today if Rubin played during the recording of Your Favorite Toy.
The Foo Fighters will begin their European tour on June 10 in Oslo, Norway. Their North American tour begins Aug. 4 in Toronto.
Foo Fighters 2026 Tour Dates
June 10 - Oslo, Norway @ Unity Arena
June 12 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Strawberry Arena
June 15 - Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy
June 17 - Munich, Germany @ Allianz Arena
June 19 - Paris, France @ Paris La Défense Arena
June 25 - Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stadium
June 27 - Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stadium
July 01 - Berlin, Germany @ Olympiastadion
July 03 - Vienna, Austria @ Ernst-Happel-Stadium
July 05 - Milan, Italy @ I‑Days
July 08 - Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival
July 10 - Oeiras, Portugal @ NOS Alive Festival
Aug. 4 — Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Stadium
Aug. 6 — Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field
Aug. 8 — Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field
Aug. 10 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Huntington Bank Field
Aug. 13 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field
Aug. 15 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium
Aug. 17 — Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park
Sept. 12 — Fargo, N.D. @ Fargodome
Sept. 15 — Regina, Saskatchewan @ Mosaic Stadium at Taylor Field
Sept. 17 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stadium
Sept. 20 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place
Sept. 26 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium
