The Foo Fighters will release their 12th studio album Your Favorite Toy on April 24 and the title track has just been released.

New Foo Fighters Album Title and Track Listing

The new single is one of 10 songs that will be on the album when it arrives in April. Also included will be the previously released single "Asking for a Friend." Take a listen to the track below. Pre-orders for the new album are being taken through the band's website.

Foo Fighters, "Your Favorite Toy"

Foo Fighters, Your Favorite Toy Album Art + Track Listing

"Caught in the Echo" "Of All People" "Window" "Your Favorite Toy" "If You Only Knew" "Spit Shine" "Unconditional" "Child Actor" "Amen, Caveman" "Asking for a Friend"

Your Favorite Toy is the follow-up to 2023's But Here We Are, which was the first Foo Fighters album following the death of long-time drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Dave Grohl handled both guitar and drums on their previous album.

Josh Freese took over on drums in 2023 following Hawkins' death, but was dismissed from the band less than two years later. He was replaced by former Nine Inch Nails drummer Ilan Rubin.

It was not immediately clear in the press materials released today if Rubin played during the recording of Your Favorite Toy.

The Foo Fighters will begin their European tour on June 10 in Oslo, Norway. Their North American tour begins Aug. 4 in Toronto.

Foo Fighters 2026 Tour Dates

June 10 - Oslo, Norway @ Unity Arena

June 12 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Strawberry Arena

June 15 - Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

June 17 - Munich, Germany @ Allianz Arena

June 19 - Paris, France @ Paris La Défense Arena

June 25 - Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stadium

June 27 - Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stadium

July 01 - Berlin, Germany @ Olympiastadion

July 03 - Vienna, Austria @ Ernst-Happel-Stadium

July 05 - Milan, Italy @ I‑Days

July 08 - Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival

July 10 - Oeiras, Portugal @ NOS Alive Festival

Aug. 4 — Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Stadium

Aug. 6 — Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

Aug. 8 — Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Aug. 10 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Huntington Bank Field

Aug. 13 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 15 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

Aug. 17 — Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

Sept. 12 — Fargo, N.D. @ Fargodome

Sept. 15 — Regina, Saskatchewan @ Mosaic Stadium at Taylor Field

Sept. 17 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stadium

Sept. 20 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place

Sept. 26 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium

It will be interesting to see how Your Favorite Toy stacks up against previous Foo Fighters albums. Here is how we would rank what we've heard so far.

