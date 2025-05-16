Josh Freese Issues Statement That He’s Being Replaced in Foo Fighters

Josh Freese has revealed that he is being replaced in Foo Fighters.

Freese was named as the band's touring drummer in 2023 after the death of Taylor Hawkins and rocked out with the group on tour in support of their But Here We Are album. He also played with the band at both of the Taylor Hawkins tribute shows before he was named as the touring drummer.

Dave Grohl played drums on the But Here We Are studio album.

What Josh Freese Had to Say About His Foo Fighters Exit

Josh Freese revealed his departure from the band in a posting on his Instagram. In it, he revealed that he was informed of the band's decision on Monday (May 12) of this week.

The musician admitted he was surprised by the move but shared his appreciation for his time spent in the band.

His full statement reads as follows:

The Foo Fighters called me Monday night to let me know they've decided "to go in a different direction with their drummer." No reason was given. :( Regardless, I enjoyed the past two years with them, both on and off stage, and I support whatever they feel is best for the band. In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I've never been let go from a band, so while I'm not angry - just a bit shocked and disappointed. But as most of you know, I've always worked freelance and bounced between bands so, I'm fine. Stay tuned for my "Top 10 Possible Reasons Josh Got Booted From the Foo Fighters" list.

Foo Fighters in 2025

Foo Fighters have remained quiet since news of Dave Grohl's infidelity went public. However, earlier this week it was revealed that Foo Fighters would be playing their first show of 2025 when they appear Oct. 4 at the Singapore Grand Prix.

This marks the first Foo Fighters concert in nearly 14 months. Their last "proper" show was on Aug. 18, 2024 at Seattle's T-Mobile Park.