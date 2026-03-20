Dave Grohl is trying to live his life by a particular bumper sticker quote he saw once when he was stuck in traffic in Los Angeles.

Foo Fighters have an exciting few months ahead, including the release of their forthcoming album Your Favorite Toy next month and a lot of touring throughout the reset of the year. But since 2022, Grohl has endured the loss of longtime drummer and dear friend Taylor Hawkins, his mother and revealed to the public that he had an affair that resulted in the birth of another daughter.

The rocker opened up about his turbulent last few years in an in-depth interview with The Guardian, where he shared how he's tried to change his mindset amidst everything he's been going through.

What Did the Bumper Sticker Grohl Saw Say?

Grohl's new perspective entails having empathy for others and remembering that everyone has their own battles to deal with. The inspiration for that mindset came from a bumper sticker he saw.

“It said something to the effect of, ‘Be kind to others because everyone is going through something that you don’t realize.’ I consider that with every single person that I know. And I think that it’s important to realize that about yourself and do the best you can to work on it, to get to a place where you feel whole," Grohl told The Guardian.

How Has Grohl Been Managing His Issues the Last Few Years?

Grohl has been attending therapy six days a week over the last 70 weeks, which he calculated to be over 430 sessions.

“There were so many things that led me to this therapy,” he admitted, adding that writing songs was his main outlet for a long time.

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"But I think that for many reasons, I wound up in a place that I needed to stop and sit with myself and re-evaluate myself. It’s an ongoing process.”

Thus, Your Favorite Toy seems like it may be one of Foos' most emotionally raw and vulnerable albums yet, at least lyrically. One song, "Of All People," was written about a drug dealer that dealt heroin to a lot of Grohl's peers in the '90s — many of which lost their lives to the drug — but the dealer is still alive and well today.

Other tracks focus on his need for reassurance and validation from others and attempting to get his life on track and focus on the future with a clearer perspective.

Your Favorite Toy will be out April 24. Listen to the latest track "Caught in the Echo" below.

Foo Fighters, 'Caught in the Echo'

See some of the other highly-anticipated rock and metal albums that are due out this year, as well as artists confirmed to be working on new music, below.