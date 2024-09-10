Dave Grohl Shares Statement on Newborn Baby Outside of Marriage

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has revealed an infidelity in his marriage while also acknowledging the birth of a newborn daughter.

In a post to his Instagram, Grohl revealed, "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."

This would be Grohl's fourth child. He is a father to daughters Violet, Harper and Ophelia all born with his wife Jordyn Blum. Blum is his second wife after the former Nirvana musician split from photographer Jennifer Youngblood in 1997. Grohl and Blum wed in 2003 and there were no children from the musician's first marriage. The Foo frontman's oldest daughter Violet has joined Grohl as a touring singer with the Foo Fighters and has recorded her own music as well.

No additional details were given on the name of his new child or the child's mother.

Foo Fighters are currently on a break from the road, but do have one more show scheduled this year. They'll headline the Soundside Music Festival in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Sept. 29. They've been touring in support of the 2023 album, But Here We Are, their first record since the death of Taylor Hawkins.