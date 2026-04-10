These are the rock stars that are known for having the nicest reputations.

We'll be the first to admit that the news tends to skew negatively, with headlines and articles focusing on the most sensational, absurd and sometimes even downright disheartening events.

We already have lists about feuds between rock stars, shocking events in music history and the unfortunate times fans fell for scams involving rock star impersonators. People like drama, it’s human nature. We write about it and you've proven that you enjoy reading about it.

So with that, we decided it was time to share some positivity and focus on the good and the wholesome. We compiled a list of rockers that have always been known for being really nice in general — both to fans, other musicians and the rest of the world at large.

We scoured interviews with fellow rockers and perused numerous Reddit threads to read about some fans' interactions with some of these artists. Whether the musician did something that really stood out or were just incredibly friendly, it was really heartwarming to read and we thought you would feel the same.

READ MORE: 25 Nastiest Rock Feuds

Obviously, there are a lot of nice rockers out there that have done really gracious things and deserve the upmost respect. The ones listed below have just always been known universally for being really damn nice and they showed it more often than not.

Keep scrolling to see some of the nicest rock stars in the biz.

11 Rock Stars With the Nicest Reputations The following rock and metal musicians have always been universally known by fans and other musicians for being very nice. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

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