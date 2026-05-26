The Best Prog Metal Song of Each Year Since 1985

Here is the best progressive metal song of each year since 1985!

Last summer, Loudwire took on the inherently controversial task of choosing the best prog rock song of each year since 1969, including tunes from both huge names (Yes, Jethro Tull, Rush, Marillion, Spock’s Beard, Porcupine Tree, Big Big Train) and hidden greats (Phideaux, Bacamarte, Collage, Mew, Karfagen, Shamblemaths) that demanded discovery.

We had a blast putting it together, and thankfully, most of you stood by our picks. So, we thought we’d kick off this summer season by embarking on the almost equally fun but arduous and contentious mission of selecting the best progressive metal song of each year since 1985!

READ MORE: 11 Prog Metal Bands Whose Second Album Is Their Best

Why 1985? Well, as we discussed in our history of prog metal in 21 albums feature, it wasn’t until the mid-1980s that artists such as Fates Warning, Queensrÿche and Savatage truly began merging heavy metal with progressive rock. (Plus, going from 1985 to 2025 just sounds good, right?)

Of course, you can expect to see all of those groundbreaking groups at least once below, as well as newer heavyweights such as Dream Theater, Opeth, Ayreon, Symphony X, Tool, Between the Buried and Me and Devin Townsend. We’ve also got some more obscure artists (although not as many as on the prog rock list) whom we won’t reveal quite yet.

As you’d guess, some of these years were incredibly difficult to decide, especially 1999, 2001, 2005 and 2018. On that note, remember that we’re talking about the best song from each date, not the best album, as well as that we’re only considering material with singing that fits within the style. (For example, Opeth’s “Eternal Rains Will Come” would’ve taken the 2014 spot if it were a metal song, but it’s not.)

Whether you’re a prog metal veteran or you’re barely starting to dip your toes into the pond, you’ll find that many of the subgenre’s greatest tracks appear on our breakdown of the best prog metal song of each year since 1985!

Are our picks flawless or foolish? Let us know!

The Best Prog Metal Song of Each Year Since 1985 Dive into four decades of classic prog metal tracks, one year at a time! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

The Best Album by 10 Huge Prog Metal Bands Keep scrolling to see why these albums are the best of the bunch! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum