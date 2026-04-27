Here are 11 prog metal bands whose third album is their best.

There are plenty of metal bands whose third album is their best, and since we recently narrowed our scope to death metal bands who qualify, we thought it’d be good to also put progressive metal bands under the same microscope. (Plus, we’ve already looked at prog metal bands whose first or second albums top the rest, so we’re keen to keep the series going.)

As the saying goes, the third time is usually the charm, so it’s not exactly mind-blowing to see that so many of our favorite artists got closest to perfection after they spent two LPs forging their sound (and maybe even revising their lineups). That said, a band’s third album often fits somewhere within their creative hot streak, so it’s totally understandable to think that one or more of the collections surrounding our picks below are superior.

READ MORE: The 11 Best Prog Metal Albums of 2025

We humbly – or defiantly– disagree, though, especially when it comes to the two most obvious inclusions (which we’re betting you already knew would be here): Queensrÿche’s Operation: Mindcrime and Gojira’s From Mars to Sirius. As for the nine remaining artists and records, well, you’ll just have to keep reading to see who and what they are.

So, get comfortable and get ready as we walk you through 11 prog metal bands whose third album is their best!

Did we miss any obvious picks or make any obvious mistakes? Let us know!

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