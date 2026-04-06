Here are 11 prog metal bands whose second album is their best!

Back in 2024, Loudwire looked at 10 metal bands whose second album is their best, highlighting common picks (Slipknot’s Iowa, System of a Down’s Toxicity) alongside less surefire choices (Black Sabbath’s Paranoid). Of course, that list looked at metal in a broad sense, and since we recently talked about 11 prog metal bands whose first album is their best, we figured it was time to see how many groups from the same subgenre succeeded most with their second full-length efforts.

That certain bands peaked with their second LPs is both surprising and unsurprising.

On one hand, it’s easy to see how they may’ve made a superior sequence after learning from the mistakes of their debut and receiving more support from their label. On the other hand, they could’ve just as easily succumbed to the dreaded “sophomore slump” due to a lack of sufficient time and/or creativity.

READ MORE: The 11 Best Prog Metal Concept Albums of All Time (Ranked)

As we’re about to see, the artists on this list improved upon many – if not all – of the things they attempted to do on their first records. In the process, they set a new standard that was never surpassed by anything they did afterward (no matter how close they came to doing so).

So, get your playlists or pitchforks ready as we sort through 11 prog metal bands whose second album is their best!

How many of the LPs below do you agree with? Did we miss any obvious picks or forget about an even better album from one of these artists? Let us know!

11 Prog Metal Bands Whose Second Album Is Their Best Prog metal masters who managed the exact opposite of a "sophomore slump"! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

Top 25 Progressive Metal Albums of All Time See Loudwire's picks for the Top 25 Progressive Metal Albums of All Time.

11 Best Progressive Metal Albums of 2024 These LPs embody the best of what progressive metal offered in 2024! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

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